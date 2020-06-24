The Vernon L. Nash Antique Auto Club of Fairbanks has announced a new schedule for nightly cruises summer through local neighborhoods, starting tonight.
Night Run-Arounds will happen on Wednesdays, leaving Pioneer Park, 2300 Airport Way, at 7 p.m. and then cruising through the following neighborhoods:
• Today: Island Homes, Hamilton Acres, Shannon Park
• July 1: Slaterville, downtown, Barnette West to Wilbur Street
• July 8: Lemeta, Johnson subdivision, Aurora
“Our hope is, with so many activities being canceled or postponed, that we can bring some smiles to the residents of our town by bringing an old car drive-by to them,” Jeff Creamer, president of the club, said.