Cannabis retailers can now provide curbside service to their customers thanks to emergency regulations enacted by the Alcohol and Marijuana Control Office.
The regulations were adopted April 17 in response to COVID-19 public health mandates and will remain in effect until Aug. 14, according to a news release issued by the marijuana office.
Gov. Mike Dunleavy declared a public health disaster March 11 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then he has issued a series of public health mandates requiring people to maintain physical distance from nonhousehold members.
The health mandates allow the continued operation of businesses that provide essential services and supplies. Cannabis retailers and other businesses are allowed to stay open as long they comply with social distancing requirements and allow no more than 10 people in their business at one time, including employees.
According to a memorandum issued Friday by the office of the Lt. Gov. Kevin Meyer, who must sign off on regulations before they can go into effect, the Marijuana Control Board decided to allow retail marijuana stores to provide curbside pickup of marijuana or marijuana products “so that enhanced social distancing can be balanced with the existing public peace, health and safety protections …”
Glen Klinkhart, the marijuana office’s interim director, said Monday it’s up to individual cannabis retailers how they want to go about providing the service. Some stores may opt to allow a limited amount of customers in the store while also providing curbside service. Some may opt to do curbside-only sales. Other stores, such as those equipped with an antechamber or window where employees check customer identification, can choose to make the sale there instead of bringing the purchase out to the customer’s vehicle.
The new cannabis sale regulations follow last week’s relaxation of rules governing the sale of alcohol by bars and restaurants. As of April 16, establishments can offer curbside pickup of alcohol, beer or wine without a food order. Delivery of beer or wine is allowed when accompanying a food order.
