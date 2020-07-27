Candidates running for state legislative seats in the upcoming election were required to turn in 30-day campaign finance reporters last week, the filing of which has shown some sharp differences in campaign fundraising levels between certain high profile races.
These are the candidates who will be facing a competitor in the upcoming Aug. 18 primary in order of district.
Senate District B
Current incumbent Sen. John Coghill, R-North Pole, is facing Republican opponent Robert Myers.
Coghill has reported a total campaign income of $12,309.99, approximately $7,800 more than his first-time opponent. Myers reported a total income of $3,719.95.
Coghill, who has held his Senate seat since since 2009, has received funding from a number of political action committees (PACs) including the Alaska Miner’s Association, the Alaska Dental Association and the ALPEC Laborers Local 942, each of which contributed $1,000.
A number of elected officials and public office holders have also thrown their support behind the incumbent, including Senate President Cathy Giessel, who donated $500, Fairbanks City Council member David Pruhs, who also donated $500, Foundation Health Parters Board President Jeff Cook, who donated $250, and Fairbanks Economic Development Corporation Director Jim Dodson who also donated $250.
Myers has raised a total of $4,459.95, according to his 30-day report, mostly from individual donations of $200 or less. Two exceptions to this trend are seen in a $500 donation from Brad Keithly, director of Alaskans for Sustainable Budgets, and Michelle Shower, wife of Wasilla Republican Sen. Mike Shower.
There are no Democratic candidates vying for Senate Seat B. However, two nonpartisan candidates, Evan Eads and Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly member Marna Sanford, are seeking election for the Senate position.
Both Eads and Sanford have been certified and will be placed on the November ballot.
Eads reported a total campaign income just shy of $700, all funded himself. Sanford, on the other hand, has far outraised any of her opponents including Coghill, reporting a campaign income of $37,978.69, none of which has come from PACs.
Donors of note for Sanford include the Senate Democratic Campaign Committee which donated $5,000; ASEA/AFSCME Local 52 union which donated $1,000; House District 4 Rep. Grier Hopkins, D-Fairbanks, who donated $100; former House District 4 Rep. David Guttenberg, who donated $100; fellow assembly member Leah Berman Williams, who donated $250; House District 6 Democratic Candidate Julie Hnilicka, who donated $100; fellow assembly member Matt Cooper, who donated $100; Jessica Girard, director of Fairbanks Climate Action Coalition, who donated $500; House District 5 Democratic Candidate Taryn Hughes, who donated $50; Fairbanks Democratic Sen. Scott Kawasaki, who donated $300; Doyon, Limited CEO Aaron Schutt, who donated $250, and fellow assembly member Liz Lyke, who donated $25.
House District 1
Two Democrats are facing off in the primary for House District 1.
Current Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly member Christopher Quist, who has raised $4,202.15, will face NAACP Fairbanks Chapter President Bennie Colbert, who has raised $3,991.18.
Neither of the men have received PAC funding.
Donors of note for Quist include Fairbanks Democratic Sen. Scott Kawasaki, who donated $250, and Geoff Wool, the brother of House District 5 Democratic Rep. Adam Wool, who donated $50.
Donors of note for Colbert include 2020 Alaska Teacher of the Year Amy Gallaway, who donated $300.
The winner of the Democratic primary will face incumbent Rep. Bart LeBon, R-Fairbanks, in November. LeBon will be unopposed in the Aug. 18 primary.
LeBon has reported a total $21,863.50 in campaign income, $16,291.95 of which is listed as previous campaign income. A total of $500 of LeBon’s new campaign income came from the Republican Women of Fairbanks PAC.
Other donors of note for LeBon include Fairbanks City Council members David Pruhs, who donated $500, and Jerry Cleworth, who donated $250; House District 2 Republican Rep. Steve Thompson, who donated $100;
House District 2
In the race for House District 2, Republican incumbent Rep. Steve Thompson will face off against Republican Candidate David Selle.
Thompson has raised $10,000 while Selle has raised $2,552.
Thompson has received funding from a number of PACs include the BP Alaska PAC, which donated $500, the Associated General Contractors PAC, which also donated $500, the ASEA/AFSCME state workers union PAC, which donated $1,000, the Alaska State Home Builders Association PAC, which contributed $200, the ALPEC Alaska Laborers 042 PAC which donated $1,000 and the NEA - Alaska Pace PAC which donated $1,000.
Other donors of note for Thompson include House District 1 Republican Rep. Bart LeBon who donated $250.
Selle, on the other hand, has not received any PAC funding.
Donors of note for Selle include prominent Fairbanks area conservative Lance Roberts, who donated $200.
Fairbanks Democrat Jeremiah Youmans will run unopposed in the Democratic primary for House District 2.
Youmans, who reported a mere $735.93 in campaign income, has not received any reported PAC funding and gained a majority of his funding through small individual donations..
Nonpartisan candidate Matthew Wasdyke has also filed to run for House District 2. Wasdyke is still listed is “pending” certification by the Division of Elections as of Sunday. Wasdyke also reported no campaign income in his 30-day report filed last Wednesday.
House District 3
House District 3 Republican Rep. Mike Prax of North Pole will run unopposed in both the August Republican Primary as well as the November general election, as no Democrat or nonpartisan candidate has been certified to run against him. Democrat Christina Sinclair filed to run for the seat but was denied based on incorrect filing.
Prax reported a total of $277 in campaign income, all contributed himself.
House District 4
House District 4 will see no primaries this August as Democratic incumbent Rep. Grier Hopkins is the only Democrat running and local Republican pastor Keith Kurber is the only Republican running for the seat. No nonpartisan candidates have filed for the race.
Hopkins has reported a total campaign income of $29,34214, approximately $6,600 of which is from previous campaign income.
The Democratic incumbent has received funding from a number of PACS including $1,000 from the ASEA/AFSCME Local 52 PAC, $500 from the Dentists of Alaska PAC, $200 from the Alaska Build PAC, $1,000 from the IBEW PAC, $1,000 from the ALPEC Voluntary Contributions Laborers’ Local 942 PAC, $1,000 from the Public Employees Local 71, Political League Candidate Fund, and $1,000 from the NEA Alaska PACE.
Other donors of note for Hopkins include $200 from 2020 Alaska Teacher of the Year Amy Gallaway, $500 from former House District 4 Rep. David Guttenberg, $50 from University of Alaska Regent and Fairbanks Community Hospital Foundation Board Member Karen Perdue and $100 from Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly member Leah Berman Williams.
Kurber has raised $26,463.51, some of which has come from PACS including $500 from the Fairbanks Republican Women’s Club.
The Republican newcomer has gained the backing of a number of other pastors from local congregations including the Lighthouse Church, Friends Church, Journey Church and Word of Faith Assembly, the last of which is a church in Wasilla.
Other donors of note include $500 from local Republican Jim Sackett, who ran against Hopkins in 2018; $300 from prominent Fairbanks conservative Lance Roberts, $500 from auto dealership owner Ralph Seekins; $100 from former Alaska Lt. Gov. Mead Treadwell under former Gov. Sean Parnell; $200 from Fairbanks conservative business owner Craig Compeau; $100 from Sen. John Coghill staffer Rynnieva Moss; $500 from Fairbanks City Council member David Pruhs; $135 from former Alaska Republican Party President Tuckerman Babcock; $150 from Alaska Republican Party Committeewoman Cynthia Henry; and $250 from conservative gossip blogger Suzanne Downing.
House District 5
The race for House District 5 will see a Democratic primary race between incumbent Rep. Adam Wool and newcomer Taryn Hughes.
Wool has reported a total campaign income of $27,220.85, about $3,500 of which was reported as previous campaign income.
The District 5 incumbent received funding from a number of PACs including $1,000 from the ASEA/AFSCME Local 52 PAC, $500 from the Dentists of Alaska PAC, $500 from the Alaska Professional Firefighters Association Political Action Fund, $500 from the IAFF Local 1324, $1,000 from the IBEW PAC, $200 from the Alaska Build PAC, $1,000 from the ALPEC Voluntary Contributions Laborers Local 942, $1,000 from the NEA - Alaska PACE PAC, and $1,000 from the Public Employees Local 71 Political League Candidate Fund.
Other donors of note for Wool include $200 from Anchorage Democratic Rep. Andy Josephson, $250 from Fairbanks Economic Development Crop. Manager Jim Dodson, $50 from 2020 Alaska Teacher of the Year Amy Gallaway, $100 from former Fairbanks North Star Borough Mayor Karl Kassel, $50 from University of Alaska Regent and Fairbanks Community Hospital Foundation Board Member Karen Perdue and $100 from University of Alaska Regent John Davies.
Hughes has reported a total $6,329 in campaign income with no PAC funding.
Donors of note include KUAC Manager Gretchen Gordon, who contributed $200; Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly member Liz Lyke, who contributed $50; and former U.S. Senator for Alaska Mark Begich, who contributed $500.
Whoever wins the Democratic primary will run in the November general election against Republican candidate Kevin McKinley.
McKinley, who lost to Wool in 2018, has reported a total campaign income of $24,185.70, more than $12,000 of which is categorized as previous campaign income.
The Republican received $500 in PAC funding from the Republican Women of Fairbanks. Other donors of note include former Alaska Republican Party head Tuckerman Babcock, who contributed $250; House District 4 Republican candidate Keith Kurber, who contributed $100; Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly member Jimi Cash, who contributed $100; Coghill staffer Rynnieva Moss, who contributed $100; House District 6 Republican Candidate Mike Cronk, who contributed $100; former Lt. Gov. Mead Treadwell, who contributed $100; Ralph Seekins, who contributed $500; former North Pole Rep. Tammie Wilson, who contributed $200; former Fairbanks City Councilwoman Vivian Stiver, who contributed $200; nonpartisan Senate District B candidate Evan Eads, who contributed $50; and Peggy Talerico, wife of former House District 6 Rep. Dave Talerico, who contributed $100.
House District 6
The race for House District 6 is, by far, the most crowded candidate field as candidates from across the Interior vie for the seat left empty when Talerico retired this past year.
There will be a three-way Republican primary between Tok Republican Mike Cronk, Fairbanks Republican Ryan Smith and Anderson Republican Julie Morris.
Cronk has outraised his other two Republican opponents by a long shot, reporting campaign income of $10,191.41. Morris comes in second with a total campaign income of $6,061.98 and Smith comes in third with a mere $186.95, entirely contributed by himself.
Both Cronk and Morris have not received funding from any PACs.
Donors of note for Cronk include Anchorage Republican Rep. Mel Gillis, who contributed $500; House District 4 Republican Candidate Keith Kurber, who contributed $100; and former District 6 Rep. Dave Talerico, who left his seat open for the seven vying candidates, who contributed $500.
Donors of note for Morris include former Fairbanks City Councilwoman Vivian Stiver, who contributed $300; and former Ice Alaska Director and former Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly candidate Hank Bartos, who contributed $500.
Sole Democratic candidate Julie Hnilicka of Nenana will be unopposed in the primary but will run against whoever wins the Republican primary, as well as a group of nonpartisan candidates in November.
Hnilicka is reporting a total campaign income of $28,423.79, about $10,000 of which is reported as previous campaign income.
The Nenana Democrat only received funding from one PAC in the former of $1,000 from the state worker’s union ASEA/AFSCME.
Other donors of note include former Fairbanks North Star Borough Mayor Luke Hopkins, who contributed $150; Anchorage Democratic Sen. Bill Wielechowski, who contributed $100; Fairbanks Democratic Sen. Scott Kawasaki, who contributed $500; nonpartisan Senate District B candidate Marna Sanford, who contributed $100; House District 5 Democratic Candidate Taryn Hughes, who contributed $50; former House District 4 Rep. David Guttenberg, who contributed $100; Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly member Liz Lyke, who contributed $100; former Democratic Sen. Joe Paskvan, who contributed $250; and Anchorage Democratic Rep. Ivy Spohnholz, who contributed $50.
Hnilicka and whoever wins the Republican primary will likely be running against three nonpartisan candidates: Vern Carlson of Cantwell, Elijah Verhagen of Nenana and Deborah Riley of Gakona. Verhagen is the only candidate of the three who has been certified by the Division of Elections. The other two candidates are listed as pending submission of the necessary voter signatures to be certified.
Carlson has reported $350 in campaign income, all contributed by himself.
Verhagen has reported a campaign income of $4,269.11 all from individual donations from individuals across Alaska.
Riley has reported a campaign income of $57, all contributed by one donor, Leah DeWitt of Gakona.
The Alaska Primary Election is Aug. 18.
The Alaska General Election is Nov. 3.