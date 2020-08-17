A couple of names won’t appear on the October ballot after all. One of them missed a deadline due to a computer glitch and is considering a write-in campaign.
Jonathan Bagwill and Patrice Lee’s names were removed before final candidate lists were published by the city of Fairbanks and the Fairbanks North Star Borough for the Oct. 6 election.
Lee filed for a second term on the Interior Gas Utility board of directors.
She said in an email to the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner that a computer glitch prevented her from turning in campaign disclosure paperwork in time for her candidacy to be certified. She regrets the error.
“I want people to know that I did not quit the race. I made a human timing error that was quite costly,” Lee wrote in the email.
Other opportunities have come up, she said, but she plans to remain engaged with the IGU and might challenge Bert Bell, the retired businessman who filed to oppose her, in a write-in campaign, she said.
Bagwill had filed for Seat E on the Fairbanks City Council. He served on the council previously.
The remaining Seat E candidates are Lonny Marney, former auto dealership parts and service manager, and Susan Sprinkle, owner of 5th Avenue Design and Graphics.
Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 459-7545. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMborough.