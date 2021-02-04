The Canada government on Thursday announced it was extending its ban on cruise ships in Canadian waters until Feb. 28, 2022.
Cruise ships with more than 100 people are prohibited from operating in all Canada waters. The original order, which banned cruise ships in 2020, was set to expire this month. It does not affect ferries or cruise ships carrying fewer than 100 passengers, although these must follow health protocols.
The order also bans adventure-seeking pleasure craft in Arctic waters, although residents' vessels used for local and subsistence activities are allowed. Passenger vessels with more than 12 people are prohibited from entering Arctic coastal waters.
Canada is taking these steps in order to focus on the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine and the emergence of new variants of the coronavirus, according to a news release from the Government of Canada. It notes that cruise ships "pose a risk to our health care systems."
The order effectively kills the summer cruise season in Alaska for a second year, since most large cruise ships are registered in foreign countries and are therefore mandated to stop in Canada before docking in Alaska. About 41 percent of Fairbanks summer visitors arrive in the state via cruises.
This story will be updated.