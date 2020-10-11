Federal agents in Anchorage seized approximately 13 pounds of methamphetamine, two pounds of cocaine, a pound of marijuana, two guns and $7,500 of cash Wednesday after the arrest of a California man wanted on federal drug trafficking charges.
According to a news release issued Friday by the U.S. Department of Justice, Margus Gavery Gipson, aka “Melly Mel,” 35, of Compton, was allegedly part of a Southern California-based outfit that trafficked large quantities of drugs to Alaska for further distribution.
Gipson was identified as a suspected drug trafficker during an FBI Los Angeles investigation called “Operation Klondike.” The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California charged Gipson and a federal arrest warrant was issued.
Members of the FBI Anchorage Field Office Safe Streets Task Force arrested Gipson on Wednesday, Oct. 9 in the Anchorage neighborhood of Fairview after he attempted to elude law enforcement. The cash was seized at the time of Gipson’s arrest, while the drugs and guns — a MAC-9 and a stolen Glock pistol — were found at an Anchorage home used by Gipson.
The Alaska U.S. Attorney’s Office and Anchorage police assisted in the investigation and arrest of Gipson, according to the release.
Federal court records filed show that Gipson and seven others were indicted by a California federal grand jury in January 2020 of conspiracy to possess and distribute controlled substances. Gipson allegedly arranged for the transportation of more than 35 ounces of cocaine in August 2016 and and 3 1/2 ounces of heroin in April 2015. The drugs were carried by female couriers on commercial airline flights from Southern California to other locations in the U.S., including Anchorage and Oregon.
According to the California indictment, Gipson also took shipment of more than 71 ounces of cocaine at an Anchorage motel parking lot in June of 2015.
Contact staff writer Dorothy Chomicz at 459-7582. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMcrime.