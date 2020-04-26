Can the University of Alaska’s data center handle the load of more people, including scientists and researchers, working from home because of the virus outbreak?
Michael Brase, executive director of infrastructure and cloud services with the Office of Information Technology, said the increased traffic hasn’t been an issue.
“Our network systems were provisioned to have plenty of capacity for them to handle increased load and just deal with typical fluctuations,” Brase said.
The Butrovich Computing Facility hosts several “anchor tenants” that provide critical services to the university, the residents of Alaska, and the global research community, according to UA Chief Information Technology Officer Mark Kondrak.
The Alaska Earthquake Center and Alaska Volcano Observatory, as well as several large research organizations also fall into this classification, including the Geophysical Institute’s Research Computing Systems, Alaska Satellite Facility and the Alaska Center for Unmanned Aircraft Systems Integration.
Kondrak said the University of Alaska data center “is really a unique facility for the university and maybe in some ways for the state of Alaska.”
Teaching and services rely heavily on them, according to Kondrak, as do services like the Alaska Earthquake Center.
“So, we are proud of the facility we have and do our best with the resources we have to keep it strong and healthy for everything that runs in that facility,” he said.
The systems are already built to handle flux, such as people logging on en masse for grades or registration, according to Brase, and they’re resilient enough and have enough head room to adapt.
The Data Center has six people on staff that operate the structure 24 hours a day, every day of the year, according to Brase.
It’s protected from the seismic perspective, because they have Isobase, a vibration-dampening system, which is a platform underneath each computer cabinet with a mobility aspect to it, so if there’s an earthquake at the center, it allows things to move and protect the system from damage.
Their servers store large amounts of data, including that generated by the Alaska Earthquake Center.
“So they’re the ones that go up there, they actually pull all the data from instruments put out in the field, they actually aggregate it back to themselves … and then we’re just the facility that actually does the storage of that data at the end of the process,” Brase said.
