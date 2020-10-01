With no opponents, Luke Hopkins and Bert Bell are likely to join the Interior Gas Utility board of directors in January, and both are eager to get started.
Hopkins, who served as Fairbanks North Star Borough mayor from 2012-2015, is the only candidate for Seat C at Tuesday’s borough election. Bell, a former owner of GHEMM Co., is the only candidate for Seat D. The seats are being vacated by Jack Wilbur and Patrice Lee.
The five-member IGU board oversees the borough-owned natural gas utility, which is currently in a phase of major growth with plans to offer gas to customers in North Pole in the next year.
“My whole reason to run is to follow their mission statement — to provide low-cost, clean burning, natural gas to the most people in the Fairbanks North Star Borough, as soon as possible,” said Bell, 71, who was born and raised in Fairbanks, has been involved in the community behind the scenes and is running for public office for the first time.
Hopkins spent about 20 years as a local leader at the borough, starting on the Planning Commission, and was one of the borough leaders who helped establish the utility, which merged with a private gas company and continues to obtain financing to grow.
“I think I can help them continue to develop in a responsible manner,” said Hopkins, 72, who retired from the University of Alaska Fairbanks in 2004 but has worked a job or run for public office multiple times since.
Bell graduated from Lathrop High School in 1967 and retired from GHEMM Co. in 2017.
“I think having clean air is a worthy cause,” he said. “I see the most expedient way to get there is natural gas right now … I’ve never run for an office. It’s not really what I do. I have a lot of board experience.”
Bell said he has served on boards of the Alaska Society of Professional Engineers, the Associated General Contractors of Alaska, the Cold Climate Housing Research Center and the Golden Heart Community Foundation.
Bell spent his career in the construction industry and said he is interested in digging into utility expansion projects.
The IGU is in the middle of building a storage facility in North Pole, which will allow it to connect residents to a piping system already in place and offer gas for the first time.
A separate pending project is expansion at a gas liquefaction plant in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough.
“I think I can look at that and see if it’s going as well as it can,” Bell said.
Hopkins, whose professional background is in facilities maintenance and design and construction at UAF, said he is interested in seeing up close the progress of a project that he helped to establish five years ago.
“As a board member, I can go back and listen to executive sessions and be ready to dive in,” he said.
Fairbanks has been home to Hopkins since he moved west from Connecticut in 1966.
He is active with the Interior Democrats and stepped down as executive officer last spring.
He said he has been thinking about joining the gas utility board since January.
“Right now, I am retired and I figured that this would be — with an open seat — it would be an opportune time to get involved,” the former mayor said.
Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 459-7545. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMborough.