More than 1,600 Alaska businesses, companies and nonprofit organizations have received at least $150,000 in Paycheck Protection funding from the federal government. Another 9,516 received under $150,000 in federal assistance.
On Monday, the Small Business Administration released data on the 4.9 million PPP loans administered to date.
Businesses and other entities receiving more than $150,000 in federal relief are listed individual by name. Groups or businesses receiving less than $150,000 are not listed by name.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says this decision was made for privacy purposes.
“Today’s release of loan data strikes the appropriate balance of providing the American people with transparency, while protecting sensitive payroll and personal income information of small businesses, sole proprietors, and independent contractors,” Mnuchin said in a statement Monday.
The average loan size is about $100,000, Mnuchin said, citing this as evidence that the program is supporting even the smallest businesses.
Four of Alaska’s total 9,516 loans under $150,000 were to businesses in the community of Ester northwest of Fairbanks. Another 977 were businesses in Fairbanks and 172 in North Pole — with the lowest loan amount at $456.25 and highest loan amount at $149,927.
Just over 180 Fairbanks businesses or groups received more than $150,000 in assistance.
• 113 of those businesses received $150,000 to $350,000
• 52 of the those businesses received $350,000 to $1 million
• 10 of those businesses received $1 million to $2 million
• Six of those businesses received $2 million-$5 million
These businesses ranged from Affordable Used Cars — which received $350,000 to $1 million — to Catholic Schools of Fairbanks, which received the same amount.
The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner received between $350,000 to $1 million. Alaska Public Media, a radio-centered statewide news outlet, received the same range of relief while Anchorage Daily News received $1 million to $2 million.
Contact staff writer Erin McGroarty at 459-7544. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMpolitics.