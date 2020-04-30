John Burns has been named president and CEO of Golden Valley Electric Association, the Fairbanks-based utility announced Thursday.
Burns, a lifelong Alaskan, University of Alaska Fairbanks graduate and former Nanook hockey player, had been named interim president after Cory Borgeson retired in March.
GVEA's board of directors received 60 applicants after announcing a search for a successor to Borgeson.
Burns' hiring is effective Friday, May 1.
Prior to his promotion, Burns was vice president and general counsel of GVEA. He spent nearly 30 years as an attorney in Fairbanks and served as Alaska's attorney general in Gov. Sean Parnell's administration. He also served as chairman of the Alaska Gasline Development Corp. and in various capacities with community organizations. He also represented the Daily News-Miner.
In a statement, Burns said he was honored to be selected for the job.
“As a longtime Fairbanks resident, I understand and appreciate GVEA’s importance to the economic, environmental and social viability of the communities we serve," he said. "It’s a privilege to be leading an incredible group of employees; individuals who are community-minded, dedicated to performing their jobs well, and focused on ensuring GVEA lives up to its mission, which is to safely provide our member-owners with reliable electricity, quality customer service and innovative energy solutions at fair and reasonable prices.
“The electric industry of today will not be the electric industry of tomorrow," he added. "GVEA must be innovative and receptive to new ideas and opportunities as we herald in a new future. In so doing, however, we must also be unwavering in our commitment to provide safe, reliable electric power at economical prices.”
