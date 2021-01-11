The Bureau of Land Management will hold a series of virtual public meetings from Jan. 26-28 and again from Feb. 2-4 regarding the Draft Resource Management Plan (RMP) and Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) for the Central Yukon management area.
“The draft plan, released for a 90-day public comment period Dec. 11, describes how the BLM proposes to manage about 13 million acres of public lands including a utility corridor along the Dalton Highway for the next 15-20 years,” according to a Dec. 7 news release from the Bureau. “While all meetings are open to the public, your cooperation is appreciated in following the 'focus audience' recommendations listed after each meeting to permit specific focus on the listed communities.”
The focus audience for the Jan. 26 and 27 meetings is the general public. The focus audience for the Jan. 28 and Feb. 2 meetings is the communities of Coldfoot, Wiseman, Bettles, Evansville, Anaktuvuk Pass, Alatna and Allakaket. The Feb. 3 meeting will focus on Nulato, Koyukuk, Ruby and Galena/Louden Village. The Feb. 4 meeting will focus on Tanana, Rampart, Stevens Village and Venetie/Arctic Village.
The meetings on Jan. 28 and Feb. 2 will include subsistence hearings, as required by the Alaska National Interest Lands Conservation Act, for the communities of Coldfoot, Wiseman, Bettles, Evansville, Anaktuvuk Pass, Alatna and Allakaket, according to the news release.
Title VIII, Section 810 of the Alaska National Interest Lands Conservation Act requires Federal agencies having jurisdiction over lands in Alaska to evaluate the potential impacts of proposed actions on subsistence uses and needs.
People wishing to participate in the meetings must register for the virtual public meeting in advance and can do so using this link: bit.ly/3oznFY7. Public comments on the RMP and EIS will be received until March 11.
The Bureau has already identified a preferred alternative within the management plan. Designated as alternative C2, the preferred alternative would “emphasizes management to facilitate resource development more than all the other alternatives, except for Alternative D. This alternative retains the Toolik Lake Research Natural Area (77,000 acres),” according to the draft plan executive summary.
When approved, the RMP will replace the 1991 Utility Corridor RMP and the 1986 Central Yukon RMP. The plan would also provide a management plan for a portion of lands near Fairbanks that have not been previously included in a land use plan and for lands currently covered by the 1981 Southwest Management Framework Plan.
“In this draft RMP/EIS, the BLM evaluated five alternatives for managing the planning area. Alternative A, the no action alternative, represents existing management described by current land use plans and provides the benchmark against which to compare the other alternatives. Alternative B emphasizes the protection of resource values by identifying key areas for additional management actions. Alternatives C1 and C2 emphasize a blend of resource protection and resource uses. Alternative C2 is the preferred alternative. Alternative D emphasizes management to facilitate resource development more than the other alternatives,” the plan abstract reads.
The abstract also states that major planning issues addressed include access and comprehensive travel; climate; fish and aquatic species habitat; invasive and nonnative species; Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act withdrawals; utility corridor withdrawal; mining; sand and gravel; recreation and visitor services; subsistence; wildlife habitat; water quality, wetlands, and riparian habitat; and wilderness characteristics.
“The five alternatives—one no action alternative and four action alternatives—carried forward for detailed analysis in this Draft RMP/EIS were developed in response to issues and concerns identified through internal agency scoping, public scoping, and comments and nominations for areas of critical environmental concern (ACECs),” according to the plan executive summary. “The identified alternatives address current management needs and propose adaptive management strategies to best manage for known and anticipated resource trends.”
