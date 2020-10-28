In another step in a series of moves to open up areas of the state to additional development before the election, the Trump administration has approved an oil development project in the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska –– a section of the North Slope roughly the size of the state of Indiana.
The federal Bureau of Land Management issued its final plan for opening the land for development in June. The proposal — one of five plans including a no action plan preferred by those worried about environmental risks — seeks open the largest area to development, approximately 18.7 million acres or about 82% of the entire parcel.
The Willow project is a proposed development plan within the NPR-A put forward by oil giant ConocoPhillips to construct up to three drill sites, an oil processing facility, and multiple pipelines, roads and other infrastructure on the western North Slope. The final record of decision giving the project the green light was signed Monday by Interior Secretary David Bernhardt.
The decision, like many development proposals across the state, has garnered the strong support of Alaska's all-Republican congressional delegation and the state's conservative governor but has sparked harsh criticism from some Alaska Native groups and environmental justice organizations.
Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski chairs the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee and celebrated the approval of the project in a statement issued Tuesday.
“As we navigate these uncertain times, the federal approval of a major new North Slope development project provides real opportunities for Alaska and a path forward to help rebuild and strengthen our economy for years to come,” Murkowski said. “Willow could put hundreds of Alaskans back to work, boost state revenues, and generate more than 160,000 barrels of daily throughput for the Trans-Alaska Pipeline System."
Alaska Sen. Dan Sullivan and Rep. Don Young also issued statements praising the decision.
For those in the conservation world, the opening of the project is concerning.
“Fast-tracking the Willow project during a global pandemic shows a complete lack of consideration for local communities, or for the impact increasing oil and gas development will have in the region," said Kristen Miller, conservation director, Alaska Wilderness League. "Communities like Nuiqsut brought serious and valid concerns including threats to air quality and food security, only to have their voices set aside or excluded completely. This administration’s rushed process has absolutely failed to adequately address risks to the health and safety of people, or the land, water and wildlife they depend on.”
It remains unclear when construction on the project will begin.
