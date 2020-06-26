The Bureau of Land Management has released the final environmental impact statement for proposed development in a 23 million-acre section of the North Slope.
The National Petroleum Reserve - Alaska sits at the top of the state west of the small Native village of Nuiqsut — taking up a stretch of the North Slope roughly the size of the state of Indiana — and has been the source of years of controversy over whether the federal government should open the expansive parcel to oil exploration and development.
Alaska’s congressional delegation has long backed the project while others have expressed concern over possible environmental risks to surrounding wetlands and disruption of subsistence ways of life for Indigenous people living in the area.
The final EIS released Thursday identifies “Alternative E” as the preferred integrated activity plan for the area.
This proposal — one of five plans including a no action plan preferred by those worried about environmental risks — would open the largest area to development, approximately 18.7 million acres or about 82% of the entire parcel.
In seeking to open the most land possible for leasing, Alternative E would also do away with previous protections around Teshekpuk Lake, an area previously protected under the Obama administration.
Teshekpuk Lake has long been viewed as an area of delicate wetlands and has been an area of dispute among members of Alaska’s congressional delegation. Alaska Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski — viewed as one of the more moderate Republicans in the Senate — has previously taken a position to protect certain areas of the wetlands while Alaska Republican Rep. Don Young has said he is open to developing the entire swath.
The BLM defended open leasing of the Teshekpuk Lake area by limiting impacts on caribou calving habitat and important bird habitat through partial “surface occupancy stipulations and timing limitations” for development. Additionally, the plan posits that because more of the total reserve would be open for infrastructure, no pipeline construction would be needed near the lake.
In a statement released Thursday, Murkowski commended U.S Interior Secretary Dave Bernhardt “for restoring reasonable access to the Reserve while ensuring adequate protection of ecologically sensitive areas.”
Neither Alaska Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan nor Young made any mention of environmental risks in their individual statements, also released Thursday.
“The NPR-A contains vast resources that will be vital as we get our economy going again and continue expanding the role of the U.S. as an energy superpower,” Sullivan said.
Young echoed the sentiments.
“For years, the oil reserves from the NPR-A have powered America and provided economic opportunity for countless Alaskans,” he said.
For environmental and indigenous rights groups across Alaska and the rest of the country, however, the final EIS draws serious concerns.
The Alaska Wilderness League, Audubon Alaska, Conservation Lands Foundation, Defenders of Wildlife, Earthjustice, National Audubon Society, Native Movement, Northern Alaska Environmental Center, Sierra Club and Sovereign Iñupiat for a Living Arctic issued a joint statement Thursday after the release of the plan.
“The rivers, wildlife, and landscapes, including the Teshekpuk Lake Special Area and the Colville/Kuukpik River, are invaluable to Alaskans and to people around the world, and this plan weakens or completely removes protections informed by years of study and understanding of the complex Arctic ecosystem,” the statement read. “The agency has repeatedly downplayed the role of fossil fuel extraction in climate change, irresponsibly compounding the threats on Arctic lands already warming at more than twice the rate of the rest of the planet.”
The 558-page first volume of final EIS can be found at: www.on.doi.gov/3eMqHnf.
