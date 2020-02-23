Monthly budget reports that are provided to the Borough Assembly show borough reserves, known among leaders as the fund balance, changed from $21.5 million to $29 million from December 2019 to January 2020.
This change is a reflection of the latest borough audit, according to Chief Financial Officer Debbie Brady.
Fairbanks North Star Borough officials said the borough does not have a $10 million surplus as was reported in the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner on Feb. 9.
Generally speaking, officials attribute the $7.5 million change in the fund balance to the difference between what was collected for the the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2019, and what was spent.
“It’s a true-up between the budget and what really happened,” Brady said during an interview on Friday.
The audit was accepted without objection by the assembly audit committee in January.
The previously reported $10 million number reflects what is known as the lapse, which multiple borough officials and the external auditor said is not the same as a surplus.
The lapse is a number on a balance sheet showing the amount of money the government had the legal authority to spend but did not spend, according to Kara Moore of Cook & Haugeberg, the accounting firm that audited the government’s books.
Moore discussed the audit report with borough leaders at an assembly finance committee meeting Thursday.
The audit work started in July and resulted in a “clean opinion,” she said.
“That is the high standard that you would hope for,” she told the assembly.
A link to the borough’s comprehensive annual financial report is posted on the homepage of the municipal website at www.fnsb.us. The audit shows where borough finances stood as of June 30, 2019.
An audit of government revenues and spending is required by law every year.
A Feb. 13, 2020, financial report to the Borough Assembly shows the $29 million in reserves is currently about $3.4 million more than the target reserve amount of $25.6 million.
