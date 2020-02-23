A crowd gathers for public testimony during an Air Quality PM 2.5 Listening Session with U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Andrew Wheeler and hosted by U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan Monday morning, August 19, 2019 in the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly Chambers. Currently, the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation is developing the State of Alaska’s Serious Implementation Plan to meet national air quality standards, which the EPA will have to review and approve.