The Regulatory Commission of Alaska granted the company buying a share of the Trans-Alaska Pipeline System confidentiality on the purchase and sale agreement and extended the deadline for ruling on the confidentiality of financial statements to March 12.
Hilcorp, a Texas company operating in Alaska since 2012, is applying to the RCA for a certificate of public convenience and necessity to become a TAPS operator. It’s purchase of 48.4% of the trans-Alaska oil pipeline, which is routed through the Fairbanks North Star Borough, is part of a larger $5.6 billion deal to buy oil giant BP’s Alaska assets.
The two companies have requested to keep some documents that are being provided to the regulatory commission out of the public sphere.
The commission issued an order on Tuesday stating that publicizing the purchase and sale agreement would weaken Hilcorp’s competitive advantage.
“The competitive harm in disclosure is due to the negotiated nature of these agreements in a climate where multiple entities seek to acquire and relinquish oil and gas assets under the most favorable terms available,” the order by the regulatory commission states.
Purchase and sale agreements contain information that would provide competitors with “insight into the disclosing party’s negotiating strategy and economic valuations of interests in oil and gas properties,” according to the regulatory commission.
But the panel’s order states that Hilcorp needs to better explain potential competitive harm if its financial statements were made public. The RCA also wants to know the names of federal agencies requiring the same financial information.
“We do not believe as strong a case has been made for confidential treatment of the financial statements submitted in this proceeding, and also note numerous members of the public have expressed an interest in disclosure,” the order by the regulatory commission states.
The panel collected more than 200 written comments during an extended public comment period about the pipeline ownership transfers.
Hilcorp is also buying shares of the Point Thomson pipeline and the Milne Point pipelines on the North Slope.
Earlier this month, a public input hearing was held in Anchorage where 104 people made comments in person or telephonically, according to the RCA.
Some commenters have called for public disclosure of Hilcorp’s financial information to insure to the public the company has the resources to address an oil spill or other environmental issue.
The regulatory commission held in its order that “the magnitude of the current acquisitions and the public’s stated interest in disclosure warrant additional explanation regarding the competitive harm that could result from disclosure of the financial information.”
In a previous filing with the RCA, an attorney for Hilcorp wrote that it would be bad policy and a poor signal to other private businesses if Hilcopr’s financial information were divulged.
The commission has previously approved Hilcorp to operate about 320 miles of pipeline in Alaska and reportedly granted petitions for confidential treatment of Hilcorp’s finances on 19 occasions over the past nine years.
The RCA order is signed “by direction of the commission” in capital letters and notes a dissent, in part, by Commissioner Stephen McAlpine.
The dissent was not included in an email from the RCA announcing Tuesday’s decision. An emailed request, sent after 5 p.m., for a copy of the dissent was not fulfilled by the deadline for this story.
Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 459-7545. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMborough.