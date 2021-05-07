The Fairbanks North Star Borough is seeking public input as it updates its Comprehensive Recreational Trail Plan.
The FNSB Parks and Recreation Department will use the feedback to create an inventory of trail needs, issues (such as maintenance, public access, and conflicts among types of users), ideas and values.
“We absolutely need to hear from people,” said FNSB Trails Coordinator Bryant Wright.
The Trail Plan, which currently encompasses over 800 miles of trails, is the central tool the borough uses to guide trail protection and management. Wright explained that its number one priority is to make sure the trails are protected during subdividing processes — this will ensure that they remain publicly accessible.
At this stage, the borough is hoping to better understand who uses trails and how people interact with them, including patterns of use and general values. Wright said they are particularly looking for input from North Pole and Salcha; both areas have a lot of trails and users, but there is very little information about them.
The plan has not been majorly updated since it was created in 1985. Wright says he imagines that much has changed in the past 36 years; user feedback will help the borough determine how trail use has evolved in ways the plan should address. The update will impact trails for the next 10 to 20 years.
The Alaskan planning firm R&M Consultants has been hired to help with the project, which is funded through a federal grant from the Department of Defense Office of Local Defense Community Cooperation. A draft is expected before the end of the year. As major sections of the draft are completed, there will be further opportunities for public comment.
There are three main ways for individuals (trail users or not) to provide feedback. These are detailed at www.fnsbtrailsplan.com. The options include a 10-minute anonymous survey, which must be completed before May 15; providing comments on an interactive mapping tool — a more indepth option — which also ends on May 15; and submitting a comment directly.
Additionally, some individuals received a postcard in the mail with a different survey link. Wright said that it is very important for these individuals to use the link provided on the card.
