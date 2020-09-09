The Big Dipper Ice Arena opens for skating on Monday after the building closed to the public months ago in an ongoing effort by the borough to curb the spread of COVID-19.
The first recreation skate on the schedule starts at 11:45 a.m.
Reservations are required, according to Steve Taylor, recreation superintendent for the Fairbanks North Star Borough Parks and Recreation Department.
Face masks must be worn in the building and, for most people, on the ice, Taylor added.
Skate rentals will be available. A maximum of 30 people will be allowed on the ice at one time.
“The idea is to be socially distancing but provide an outlet for exercise and fun for families and youth,” Taylor said.
The Dipper remains closed to walking on the mezzanine as officials continue to review how best to mitigate for COVID-19, Taylor said.
“We’re going to see how it goes for the first couple of weeks,” he said.
The borough Parks and Recreation Department has been cleaning and fixing up the facility while working on a plan to reopen all summer, Taylor said.
“Our first priority was to get the ice open. It is an ice arena,” he said.
At least one recreational skate period is planned daily, including weekends.
The Big Dipper will also offer stick and puck sessions for hockey skill building.
Youth hockey teams will be allowed to practice on the Big Dipper ice, but games are not allowed, according to Taylor.
The ice rink will also be available for rent, but birthday party rentals during recreational skate periods remain suspended.
Taylor said extra cleaning protocols are in place and that the number of hours that the ice rink will be in use has been reduced. Building occupancy will be capped at 60 people.
Rented ice skates will be put through a short quarantine period in between uses, Taylor said.
Reservations can be made online at: https://fairbanksak.myrec.com/info/facilities/details.aspx?FacilityID=14696
The Fairbanks Ice Dogs are beginning their season in Minnesota with hopes to play at the Big Dipper starting in January.
Taylor said the borough is also exploring what coronavirus mitigation efforts could be put in place to open buildings at the Birch Hill Recreation Area this winter.
