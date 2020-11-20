The largest public employee union at the borough is asking for more money, more job security and more paid leave in new contract negotiations.
The Fairbanks North Star Borough Employees Association has asked for salary tables to be raised by 5% plus a cost of living allowance. The union has requested a new work schedule of four, 10-hour days plus an additional holiday — bringing paid holidays to 14 — and a new category of paid leave, “emergency leave,” of up to two weeks.
For its part, the borough has offered no salary table increase for the first year of the contract — employees would still automatically receive a pay increase of up to 3% by advancing a step on the salary scale — and a “cost of living” salary increase of up to 1.5% in subsequent years.
And the borough is seeking for employees to absorb more health care costs.
The borough is offering long-time workers more personal leave, to be renamed “annual leave.” Workers with more than seven years of service would receive 26 days, up from 24. In addition, the borough is offering all employees 10 days a year of paid sick leave.
Borough officials are also negotiating with two smaller unions, the Alaska State Employees Association, representing directors and managers, and Alaska Laborers’ Local 942, representing drivers and mechanics.
The News-Miner obtained draft contracts earlier this month after filing a public records request. Final contracts will go before the Borough Assembly for approval.
The borough’s negotiating team is led by Michelle Michel, human resources director, and also involves Borough Mayor Bryce Ward, Chief of Staff Jim Williams, Personnel/Payroll Manager Diane Thomas and Thomas Wang, legal representative.
The Fairbanks North Star Borough Employees Association’s negotiators are listed as Michael Koskie, Cecily Hodges, Rita Heselton, Jeana Apling and Stephanie Pearson.
The union represents the bulk of more than 400 municipal employees whose pay and benefits make up about a quarter of the borough’s annual expenditures.
The union is requesting four weeks of separation pay in the event an employee is laid off and six months of unpaid family and medical leave — up from six weeks.
Employees who resign and are relieved of duties immediately would receive four weeks of full pay and benefits under the union proposal.
The employees association asked for a higher threshold for accumulated compensatory time from 150 hours to 225 hours.
The employees association wants more freedom to work from home and double-time compensation for employees asked to work during operational closures due to inclement weather or an emergency declaration.
“Essential employees” who are obligated to be home to prevent the spread of a virus would receive a paid leave of absence under the contract proposal. “Essential employee” is defined as “any employee required by the employer to work during a period due to the closure or partial closure of facilities in response to a declared state of emergency.”
Essential employees who must be away from the workplace during a pandemic outbreak, due to an underlying health condition, and who are unable to work from home, would also receive a paid leave of absence.
The same goes for an essential employee who must be home to care for a sick loved one or a child whose school or child care center closed.
The union is requesting that no employee be terminated during a pandemic due to an inability to report to work and that those employees continue to be compensated.
Employees working from home should be compensated for Internet service, a phone line, office equipment and any additional liability, homeowners or rental insurance, the union has requested.
On the borough’s end, the municipality is offering a week of administrative leave to employees with no work due to an operational closure or program cancellation.
The municipality is seeking union concessions on health care with employees paying higher medical deductibles and out-of-pocket maximums.
An employee covering a family would see their twice monthly health plan contribution go up from $136.25 to $190 during the first year of the contract.
By 2024, the biweekly employee contribution for health care for a family would rise to $260, according to an Oct. 29 draft proposal.
The current public employee contracts expire on June 30, 2021.
