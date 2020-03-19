Borough Mayor Bryce Ward wants to consider new management options for the Carlson Center and create a master plan “to guide the future of Pioneer Park.”
He proposes to commission separate reports involving the two Fairbanks North Star Borough facilities. The total cost is $250,000, and the appropriations will need assembly approval. A vote on an ordinance authorizing the expense is scheduled for March 26.
The Carlson Center, the largest venue space in Interior Alaska, is operated by a private management company, SMG. The contract expires June 30, 2021.
A study to explore new management options is estimated to cost $100,000.
The Carlson Center is financed by the Community Activity Center Enterprise Fund, which is subsidized by the borough general fund and to a lesser extent user fees.
For the current fiscal year, $1.5 million was transferred into the activity center enterprise fund, and $521,410 was spent on contractual services, according to the borough budget.
The Carlson Center plays host to sports events, including University of Alaska Fairbanks hockey, as well as concerts, conferences, expos, festivals, luncheons and more.
Ward spoke about his proposal at a news conference earlier this week. Borough management of the arena is something he wants to explore, he said.
The proposed ordinance states that the study “will provide an independent, unbiased, third-party economic assessment of community needs and how the facility can best serve them.
“It may include, but is not limited to, market research, a community survey, and a formal public involvement process that will allow the assembly and the mayor to make an informed decision about the future management of the Carlson Center,” it states.
The proposal to develop a master plan for Pioneer Park comes because the 50-year-old park is overdue for maintenance, Ward said.
“There is a great amount of need,” he said. “We really need to ensure that we have a plan that we are working on moving forward.”
“The goal is to stop the knee-jerk reactions,” he said.
For this plan, Ward is asking the assembly for $150,000 to pay for “an independent, unbiased, third-party assessment of economic, facility, and staffing needs; and how Pioneer Park can best serve the community’s needs by including market research, a community survey and a formal public involvement process,” according to the ordinance.
Pioneer Park is home of a playground, boat rentals, shops and Alaska history exhibits. Small, medium and large events are hosted there. Various groups, nonprofits, schools and other organizations use the park.
