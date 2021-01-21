Crews are putting the finishing touches on a renovation at the Mary Siah Recreation Center, which has been closed since March 1, 2020. Now the Fairbanks North Star Borough will recruit new lifeguards and train them with the goal of opening the facility in April, officials said at a Wednesday news conference.
The borough is also working on a plan to open the Noel Wien Public Library, which has been closed since last spring due to COVID-19.
The Mary Siah Recreation Center houses one of Fairbanks’ two municipal pools and the only publicly-owned hot tub and sauna. It is popular with seniors, families with small children and people with physical limitations due to illness or injury.
New carpeting and paint are among the last tasks of a rehabilitation that included tearing into walls and replacing mechanical systems, according to Jim Williams, borough chief of staff.
“The building is pretty much done,” he said.
Public outcry saved the facility from demolition in 2018 and spurred the Borough Assembly to instead fund millions in safety enhancements to keep the pool open for another three to five years pending plans for a new aquatics center, a project that remains unresolved.
The Mary Siah Recreation Center was originally built more than 70 years ago and is named for a Fairbanks icon who saved the building from the wrecking ball in the 1970s.
The main reason for the more than $3 million investment in the building was safety concerns, including whether the building could survive an earthquake. Contractors added seismic bracing to walls, removed lead paint, replaced duct work and more.
Borough staff are working on a COVID-19 mitigation plan for the facility, which will open at reduced capacity, officials said.
“The design of the building was not altered during this renovation,” read a borough news release. “As a result, the layout of the building, in addition to COVID-19 social distancing guidelines, severely restricts the number of users this facility can accommodate at one time.
“This facility’s reopening date will be re-evaluated in March, and an operational decision will be made according to COVID-19 testing, case data, and social distancing recommendations,” the news release stated.
The borough is also recruiting for new lifeguards.
“We haven’t had those positions available. There has been no need,” said Borough Mayor Bryce Ward.
The mayor said the borough is developing a system for assessing coronavirus transmission risk to use for deciding about building closures.
The Noel Wien Public Library has been operational with remote services and pickup and dropoff services, but the building has been closed to members of the public without an appointment.
Ward said new daily coronavirus case numbers in the borough are on a “downward trajectory,” and he hopes to open the library next month.
Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 459-7545. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMborough.