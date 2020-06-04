A 10-year plan for public works projects worth over $100 million comes before the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly today during the Finance Committee meeting with a public hearing planned for June 25.
The draft Capital Improvement Program is a longtime in the making and involves parks, pools, ballfields, arenas, schools and more. If approved, one of the first projects is a $1.2 million renovation of the John Weaver Memorial Skatepark.
In the next few years, a new animal shelter ($17 million) would be built, and the Noel Wien Public Library would get a 4,000-square-foot addition ($10.7 million) under the plan.
Also in the program are safety improvements at the South Cushman Street rifle range ($2 million), new mechanical systems at the Wescott Memorial Pool ($6 million) and a new roof at the Carlson Center ($2.5 million).
The proposal involves spending $400,000 to nail down the elements of a possible $107 million indoor athletics complex, which would replace the Mary Siah Recreation Center and Hamme Pool.
Borough Mayor Bryce Ward is proposing to pay for the projects with about $10 million in annual contributions to the borough’s facilities maintenance reserve account plus grants.
The plan has both supporters and critics on the assembly.
“I think it does a good job of balancing funding capital projects that meet a variety of community needs with a recognition that funding is limited,” Leah Berman Williams, chairwoman of the assembly Finance Committee, wrote in a text message.
Assemblyman Aaron Lojewski has a mixed view.
“It’s a step forward, but what I don’t like about it is there’s too much new construction and brand new stuff that is not replacing old stuff,” he said. “I wish it had more true maintenance.”
Other projects included in the plan are cosmetic and mechanical system upgrades, including new bathrooms, at Tanana Middle School ($8.2 million); repairs and upgrades at the Juanita Helms Borough Administration Center ($5.5 million); structural repairs at the Big Dipper Ice Arena ($3.9 million); and improvements at the Tanana Lakes Recreation Area ($4.2 million).
Some facilities, such as ballfields, are set to be consolidated. At Pioneer Park, one building is planned to replace two separate sets of restrooms. The building would also house new park offices.
The Capital Improvement Program stems from projects submitted last year mostly by borough employees and user groups. Anyone could nominate a project. Ward compiled the list, ran it through a scoring rubric, winnowed it, and presented it to the assembly.
The panel made changes, delaying one project — a $12.5 million remodel and expansion at the Carlson Center — and advancing others, including a $1.8 million project to improve traffic safety at Pearl Creek Elementary School and a $4.3 million project to begin repairs on the Riverboat Nenana, a National Historic Landmark and an attraction at Pioneer Park.
Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 459-7545. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMborough.