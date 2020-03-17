The borough assembly is considering whether to declare a public health emergency here and enact an emergency ordinance allowing leaders to hold meetings on short notice and restrict public participation.
A special assembly meeting is planned on Thursday to take up the emergency ordinance sponsored by Fairbanks North Star Borough Mayor Bryce Ward and assembly Presiding Officer Matt Cooper. In an unusual step, leaders are introducing the ordinance and making it subject to a vote on the same night.
The measure allows Cooper to “modify and/or waive provisions pertaining to scheduling, public participation, teleconferencing, and other related provisions of code related to public meetings of the governing body, including the Board of Equalization, if deemed necessary for public health and safety; provided that, any modification and/or waiver is in compliance with state law.”
The mayor would have the same powers with respect to boards and commissions.
Anchorage reported its first case Thursday. The virus has been shown to spread quickly.
Cooper said the goal of the ordinance is to allow leaders the flexibility to act fast, if needed in the interest of public health, once COVID-19 is detected in Fairbanks. If adopted, the ordinance would be in effect for 60 days.
In the “whereas” section, the measure notes that new information and guidance about the global pandemic are announced by state and federal agencies daily.
The borough “is implementing its Continuity of Operations Plans, and needs the flexibility to cancel or reschedule certain meetings and/or to modify its meeting procedures for time-sensitive and important matters so that it can ensure it similarly has protections in place for the public, staff, and its appointed and elected officials,” the ordinance states.
Cooper was reached in Mexico where he is vacationing with his family. He said the temporary new rules governing meeting notice and public participation would be enacted under special circumstances. If a meeting were quickly convened, notice would be posted on the borough website, he said.
Borough code currently requires leaders to give a minimum of five days notice of public meetings to be posted at the Juanita Helms Administration Center, in the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner and on the borough webpage, www.fnsb.us.
The emergency ordinance needs a minimum of seven votes to gain approval.
“There is a high threshold to adopt an emergency ordinance,” Cooper said. “It’s an extraordinary thing. You wouldn’t want to adopt that with a simple majority vote.”
The borough has the capacity to accept public testimony by telephone, according to Borough Clerk April Trickey.
When asked if telephonic testimony would need to be prearranged, Trickey wrote in an email: “At this moment, our office is considering many different scenarios and are working on the details and procedures, if Ordinance No. 2020-12 is adopted.”
Cooper said few coronavirus cases have been reported in Mexico. He thinks his family will be more vulnerable during a layover in Seattle on the way home. The assemblyman plans to self quarantine after returning to Fairbanks, he said.
