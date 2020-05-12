A court settlement that sets the tax value of the trans-Alaska oil pipeline at $8 billion expires at the end of the year.
The pipeline is the most valuable property in the Fairbanks North Star Borough, bringing in roughly $1 million for every billion of its net worth.
Property tax collectors and the oil producers that own the pipeline have historically differed on its value by several billion.
“I would be surprised if the owners didn’t make another run for a lower assessment,” said Larry Persily, who holds the Atwood Chair of Journalism at the University of Alaska Anchorage and who has worked at the federal, state and local level on oil and gas taxes.
Borough leaders are planning next steps at a special meeting on Wednesday and will go into executive session with Borough Attorney Jill Dolan to have a “candid discussion of the facts” and get the attorney’s “assessment of options,” the agenda states.
The pipeline is owned by BP, ConocoPhillips and ExxonMobil. BP’s stake is being sold to Hilcorp, a private oil and gas company owned by a Texas businessman.
In past years, oil producers have sought a pipeline value as low as $800 million. The Fairbanks borough, North Slope Borough and city of Valdez, the local jurisdictions that collect property taxes on the pipeline, have pressed for as high as $15.47 billion.
A special state pipeline assessor determines the value. Appeals are made to the State Assessment Review Board and the Alaska Court System.
The last round of litigation involved multiple tax years with oil companies arguing that the value of the pipeline is declining. The state tended to agree, but the municipalities held that the pipeline’s value is increasing. The cost to replace the pipeline and its expected life are also issues of debate.
Without an agreement, a new valuation in 2021 could spark years of conflict with different assessing methodologies offered by state assessors, by the oil companies, by the municipalities, by the assessment review board and by state judges.
“The valuation, it’s not a science,” Persily said.
The 2016 settlement ended over a decade of litigation with cases at different levels of the court system. The lawsuits cost millions but netted municipalities even more money after state courts ruled in their favor.
When the Borough Assembly voted on the settlement, leaders said they thought $8 billion was too low for a tax value of the pipeline but that they wanted to stop debating the matter and gain certainty on tax revenues in the coming years.
