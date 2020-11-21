A group of municipal attorneys pushed back at the Alaska Department of Law’s opinion that second-class boroughs can use their disaster powers to limit the number of people who can gather or to require people to wear face masks.
“We have not seen any legal analysis from your department on this issue,” said a letter to acting Attorney General Clyde “Ed” Sniffen, Jr. from attorneys for seven Alaska boroughs.
“Not all of our voters have approved such broad powers for our communities such as you are suggesting,” the letter states.
It is signed by Fairbanks North Star Borough Attorney Jill Dolan, Matanuska-Susitna Borough Attorney Nicholas Spiropoulos and Ketchikan Gateway Borough Attorney Glenn Brown. Colette Thompson, Joseph Levesque and Scott Brandt-Erichsen also signed. They are attorneys for the Kenai Peninsula Borough; the Bristol Bay and Aleutians East Boroughs; and the Kodiak Island Borough.
Second-class boroughs have limited powers under state law and were envisioned to be a limited form of local government, according to the attorneys.
“Understanding the powers second-class boroughs do have is necessary in order to analyze the effect of a local disaster declaration,” the letter states.
State law provides that boroughs can declare a local disaster emergency, but how they respond is limited by the scope of their existing powers, according to the attorneys.
State law “does not empower a political subdivision to perform responsibilities that it is not otherwise empowered to perform,” the letter states.
The attorneys wrote that second-class boroughs can open emergency shelters, facilitate communication, coordinate with other entities and comply with state orders.
Second-class boroughs may not order residents to hunker down, isolate or quarantine. They cannot order businesses to close, halt evictions, prevent utilities from shutting off service or provide food and housing to residents, the letter states.
“Second-class boroughs do not have ‘police powers’ or general health and social services powers and cannot implement measures for the protection of the health, safety, and welfare of its citizens as your office suggests,” the letter states.
Borough Mayor Bryce Ward explained more in an emailed answer to questions.
“Think about the borough response for a pandemic like a wildland fire,” he wrote. “We coordinate, share messages, provide shelters, but we are not calling the shots on the ground or fighting the fire. That is the responsibility of the state. We do not make determinations about where people can go. We can advise people leave but we cannot mandate it. The pandemic is no different.”
The Fairbanks borough code recognizes the outbreak of disease as a possible disaster threat and it says the mayor is responsible for responding to the dangers presented by disasters.
“The acknowledgement of the pandemic in code in definitions does not grant any additional powers,” Ward wrote. “If we were able to act as you suggest, what would stop a mayor or assembly from using disaster powers to take on duties against the will of the voters or exceed its statutory limitations?”
