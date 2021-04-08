The Carlson Center is proposed to go under Fairbanks North Star Borough management with expanded services, such as an indoor play area, pickle ball and programming for teenagers, in a new budget proposed by Mayor Bryce Ward, who also wants to reduce property taxes by 0.92 of a mill.
Officials outlined the Carlson Center change on Wednesday at a news conference announcing a new budget proposal for the borough with remarks by the mayor about the State of the Borough. The assembly will be briefed on the spending plan at its regular meeting today.
Ward is looking to add $1 million in borough spending overall, for a total of $173.4 million, excluding service areas and grants, over what was approved for the current fiscal year, which ends June 30.
Borough services have been dialed back during the COVID-19 pandemic, and Ward said he is planning to make the borough fully operational by Jan. 1, 2022.
The new plan seeks to add six new full-time public employees. Most would help operate the Carlson Center, which would also collect fees, such as a $4 drop-in rate for youth, $250 for a birthday party with decorations and activities and $100 for a youth nonprofit to rent a banquet room for four hours.
Donnie Hayes, Pioneer Park manager, said the Carlson Center would continue to host trade shows, concerts and University of Alaska Fairbanks Nanook hockey.
Borough officials are calling the facility reboot Carlson Center 2.0. The center is currently under private management. That contract ends June 30.
The facility is subsidized with about a half a million dollars from borough taxpayers and that would reportedly increase by about $150,000 under Ward’s plan.
The new programming was developed after the borough hired a planner last year to help analyze options for the facility and gauge public opinion.
The John A. Carlson Community Center is the largest indoor venue in Interior Alaska. In a normal year, as many as 75,000 tickets are sold, and the facility serves an estimated 125,000 visitors annually. It is currently closed for events and is being used as a medical site during the coronavirus pandemic.
Other highlights of Ward’s budget plan include some restructuring of parts of his administration. The land management department is moving from an arm of the assessing department to the mayor’s office.
The planning department is losing staff and the clerk’s office is picking up staff along with the responsibility to support borough commissions.
The budget does not take into account an estimated $18-20 million that is being allocated to the borough from the latest federal coronavirus relief package with too many unknowns about what can be done with the money, Ward said.
“We are still waiting for guidance out of the treasury department,” he said.
Ward wants to allocate $150,000 toward a new tax credit for building energy efficient houses.
He is proposing to provide $49 million to public education. That’s the same as the local contribution to schools for the current school year.
Ward is proposing to keep most borough fees, such as for swimming or renting a pavilion or adopting a pet, at the current rate. The commercial tipping fee at the landfill is proposed to increase from $120 to $124 a ton.
The mayor wants to fund $30,000 worth of COVID-19 sanitizing at borough facilities. New federal sanitizing guidelines suggest touch surface cleaning is unnecessary. That guidance came out too recently to be incorporated into Ward’s proposal, he said. The assembly can amend the budget to remove the sanitizing if they decide that’s appropriate, Ward said.
The borough collected $134.9 in property taxes for the current fiscal year and would collect $136.7 under Ward’s spending plan. The proposal makes a $12 million contribution to a fund that pays for new construction and maintenance projects.
Under the plan, the borough would raise spending on “operating supplies” by $85,000, clothing supplies by $25,000, office supplies by $10,000 and computer supplies by $10,000.
Ward is looking at increasing spending on professional services by $100,000, rent by $58,000, communications by $30,000 and travel by $10,000.
Ward focused on the economy during remarks about the state of the borough.
“The borough does appear to be resilient to the blows of the pandemic isolating drastic impacts to aspects of the economy,” Ward said. “These areas, of tourism and hospitality, will take years to recover and will need careful monitoring and potentially additional support.”
Areas of concern for the borough’s future include long-term funding from the state for school bond debt, property tax valuation disputes and sustainable long-term growth, according to Ward.
He mentioned as an achievement that the borough changed out interior lights in area schools, which is projected to save the school district roughly $1 million annually in electricity costs.
Ward also counts the borough’s navigation of the COVID-19 pandemic as an achievement.
“As a community, we have threaded the needle and been able to balance not only the community’s safety but the freedoms this country is founded on,” he said.
