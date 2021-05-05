The Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly is hosting a public hearing Thursday on the $173.4 million budget proposal for the fiscal year that begins July 1.
If approved, the Carlson Center will come under borough management, adding six public employees, and property taxes will be reduced by 0.92 of a mill. The plan adds $1 million in borough spending overall compared with the current year’s budget.
Borough services have been reduced during the Covid-19 pandemic, and the mayor has said he plans to make the borough fully operational by Jan. 1, 2022.
Comments on the spending plan have already been arriving in assembly members’ email inboxes. That address is assembly@fnsb.gov.
The proposal makes a $12 million contribution to a fund that pays for new construction and maintenance projects. The school district is anticipated to receive $49 million, which is what was provided for this school year.
Leaders are looking at increasing spending on professional services by $100,000, rent by $58,000, communications by $30,000 and travel by $10,000.
The plan keeps most borough services and fees, such as for swimming or renting a pavilion or adopting a pet, at the current level.