Daily News-Miner coverage of congressional and Interior legislative races begins today. Our 2020 General Election Guide, featuring candidate Q&As, will be published Sunday, Oct. 25.
Two Fairbanks men are facing off to represent downtown Fairbanks and parts of Fort Wainwright in the Alaska Legislature in January.
House District 1 Republican incumbent Rep. Bart LeBon, 68, will seek a second term. Christopher Quist, 39, and the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly presiding officer, hopes to unseat him.
This district is commonly known as a largely purple area politically. LeBon won his seat by a single vote two years ago over Democrat Kathryn Dodge. The race was initially tied and led to months of litigation and recounts before one ballot made the difference and sent LeBon to Juneau.
Now Quist hopes to swing the district blue, where it sat for multiple terms under former Democratic Rep. Scott Kawasaki, who left the seat open to run for, and win, a state Senate seat in 2018.
Bart LeBon
LeBon said he’s best suited for the job because of his single-term of experience in the Legislature but also because of his career in banking, citing the state’s economic difficulties.
After the tossup he faced in the last election though, LeBon says he knows better than to get cocky about the race.
“Every candidate should feel positive, and I certainly do, but I felt really comfortable two years ago and we know how that ended,” he said.
LeBon is a proponent of balancing the budget by looking into reductions that state agencies can take and utilizing what money the state has left in savings before considering alternative revenue like taxes.
He noted in a candidate forum with KTOO’s Andrew Kitchenman earlier in the election cycle that every state account should be up for discussion. Similarly, all agencies should be looked at for cuts.
“If you’re trying to fill a billion-dollar budget gap, then everything is on the table,” he said during the forum.
How the state should proceed and how much will need to be cut will largely depend on what lawmakers hear from the state Department of Revenue when the regular legislative session begins in January.
One area of spending LeBon is less intent on is a full Alaska Permanent Fund dividend, as many of his Republican colleagues in the Legislature support.
LeBon said he wants to make sure his grandchildren have the chance to benefit from the oil-wealth account.
“This is a generational asset,” LeBon said. “It’s not going to be around if we overdraw it.”
The former banker would need to hear all of the details on a tax proposal before he takes a stance.
While the University of Alaska Fairbanks campus does not reside in LeBon’s district, he is a UAF alumnus and a proponent of avoiding additional cuts to the university’s state funding if possible. Flat funding would be the best approach, he said.
LeBon would consider placing some funding for the university in its capital budget to address years of deferred maintenance on buildings and facilities.
As far as cuts, LeBon would consider pulling funding from areas like the Power Cost Equalization program, which subsidizes high energy costs in rural Alaska, or the School Bond Debt Reimbursement program, which provides state funding to offset local communities’ debt for school construction and maintenance.
“I think it’s absolutely on the table for discussion,” he said.
Outside of the budget, LeBon would like to introduce a number of bills involving the banking world. One bill would allow access for the university to refinance its debt with the Alaska Municipal Bond Bank on a selective basis. Another would allow regional health organizations to access the bond bank for project refinancing.
Christopher Quist
Quist would prefer to support schools with direct financial backing from the state.
The K-12 system and the University of Alaska are two of his priorities.
While Quist has never held state office, he served two terms on the assembly as finance chair and more recently as presiding officer. He ran for borough mayor in 2018, a race that he lost to current Mayor Bryce Ward. Before serving on the assembly, Quist participated as a member of its citizens budget review board.
Quist currently works as FM operations manager for local radio station KUAC but has also owned local businesses, worked in food service, retail, technology and the school district.
This variety of experience makes him the better candidate, Quist says.
“I’ve got a broad resume and I feel like I know my district well,” he said.
Quist would like to increase the state’s revenue gain from its natural resources. Currently, he feels that the state is not receiving a fair share of resource wealth. He plans to vote for Ballot Measure 1 in November, supporting a rewrite of the state’s oil and gas tax system to increase taxes on the three largest oil fields on the North Slope.
If elected, he would like to see additional changes to resource wealth allocation.
“The state is not fairly balancing our budget. It’s being balanced on the backs of hardworking families,” Quist said.
Budgeting to support state services for working families is one area in which Quist thinks the state should look at the long term. This includes forward-funding K-12 education and continuing to pay a permanent fund dividend but ensuring the account is stable for the long run.
He supports the annual dividend, noting that the check often helps families in his district “make ends meet.”
Other areas that would benefit working families include increased funding for pre-kindergarten programs.
This helps parents who work full time, it better prepares children for the school system and ensures better educational outcomes but it also contributes to better quality of life and an avoidance of crime later in life, Quist said.
“We need to have sustainable solutions for our budget that aren’t hurting and disenfranchising working families,” he said.
If resource wealth is not enough to support state services, Quist would consider a broad-based tax on the condition that it is a progressive tax that would keep lower income Alaskans from having to pay as much as higher income individuals. A progressive income tax would be Quist’s preference.
“I would strongly oppose a sales tax,” he said.
Outside of the budget, Quist would like to focus more attention on mitigating the effects of climate change and helping bolster mental health care and substance recovery services statewide.
The election is Nov. 3.
