The Borough Assembly on Saturday cut $1 million from public education, slashed new proposed borough staff positions, froze a portion of the negotiated public employee pay increases known as the annual “step increase” while preserving the cost-of-living allowance and halted efforts to replace computer equipment at public libraries.
Fairbanks North Star Borough leaders are trimming a $175.6 million spending plan for the fiscal year beginning July 1 with the goal of maintaining current tax rates. More cutting is expected at a budget meeting next Saturday. The plan goes to public comment next month.
The assembly also agreed to spend $7.5 million out of borough reserves, according to Assemblywoman Leah Berman Williams, head of the finance committee.
They are trying to offset $13 million in spending in order to keep the base mill rate at 13.892 mills. Borough Mayor Bryce Ward had proposed raising property taxes by .55 mills, or $55 per $100,000 worth of property.
“Not in this climate. No way,” Assemblywoman Marna Sanford said in a text message.
Now Ward is leading an effort to craft a budget that keeps the mill rate unchanged.
The amendments are happening as leaders attempt to soften the economic blow to residents from the coronavirus outbreak.
While a majority of assembly members oppose raising property taxes, the final details of the budget will likely remain in flux for some time, according to Matt Cooper, assembly presiding officer.
“In the end, the big question will be how much of a fund balance are we going to use?” Cooper said.
The biggest elements of the budget under review include education funding, facilities maintenance funding, employee compensation and government reserves. Any area can be revisited as the process unfolds, Cooper said.
Assemblyman Jimi Cash said in a text message that “Some really hard choices are going to have to be made for everybody involved.”
“There is nobody immune to the economic effects that we are facing,” he said.
Assemblywoman Liz Lyke blamed a portion of the cuts on Gov. Mike Dunleavy, who vetoed $4.3 million in school bond debt reimbursement.
“Well, I think it is going where a lot of folks want it to go,” she said about the budget. “In the end, the mill rate should be the same as last year or less, but again that hit from the governor is really hard to swallow.”
Assemblyman Frank Tomaszewski said leaders must recognize the “economic uncertainty that hangs over the borough due to COVID-19.”
“Trimming the budget and eliminating unnecessary expenses is key to reducing the burden on our Fairbanks neighbors,” he wrote in a text message.
