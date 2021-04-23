The Fairbanks North Star Borough Animal Shelter is closed after an employee tested positive for Covid-19.
All employees were sent home on Thursday, and the shelter will remain closed until Tuesday when it is expected to reopen for stray redemption and other appointments. Until Tuesday, shelter services are paused, and the drop-off kennels will be closed. This means no adoptions, vaccinations, micro-chipping, stray animal return or surrenders.
The borough made the announcement on its Facebook page.
"There is still community spread of Covid-19, and unfortunately a staff member picked it up," FNSB Chief of Staff Jim Williams said.
This is the first time a case was detected in the shelter, which is complicated because there are animals involved. According to Williams, the situation is under control with a minimum number of staff members caring for animals.
Due to the closure, stray times will be extended and boarding for impounded animals will be waived for the days the shelter is closed. Williams said the borough encourages people to hold on to stray animals and to post photos on the lost animal Facebook page to potentially find the owner. People who want to surrender animals are asked to keep them until the shelter reopens.
Contact reporter Maisie Thomas at 459-7544.