Restrictions on border crossings to Canada will stay in place until the end of April, typically a quiet time for tourism in Fairbanks. If the border stays closed during the summer tourism season, it could significantly reduce the number of visitors in the Interior.
Last March, the United States and Canada temporarily suspended all non-essential travel between the countries to slow the spread of COVID-19. Since then, the restrictions were extended 12 times on a month-by-month basis, with the last extension happening last week.
“To prevent the further spread of COVID-19, and in coordination with our partners in Canada and Mexico, the United States is extending the restrictions on non-essential travel at our land borders through April 21, while ensuring continued flows of essential trade and travel,” the Department of Homeland Security tweeted on March 18.
About 9% of summer visitors to Fairbanks come by way of the Alaska Highway, according to a 2016 report by the Alaska Visitor Statistics Program. Last year, the number of crossings of the Alcan-Beaver Creek Border on the Alaska Highway dropped by 78%, according to Explore Fairbanks, a marketing and tourism destination group.
However, the closures in spring bring less harm than in summer, said Scott McCrea, director of tourism and convention sales at Explore Fairbanks.
“Where we start to see the significant impact is when we go into the summer months,” McCrea wrote in an email to the News-Miner. “The peak within those months is in June and July, and you can also see that April of 2019 the numbers were pretty minimal, which is typical as April is one of our quieter months in the industry in general.”
The timeline for reopening the border is unclear.
“Informed by science and public health guidance, we will work with our counterparts to identify an approach to easing restrictions when conditions permit and with the protection of our citizens from COVID-19 at the forefront of our minds,” the Homeland Security tweet read.
Because of the uncertainty of when the border will reopen again, McCrea said that some land tour operators are considering revising their Alaska and Yukon itineraries to just stay within Alaska.
“Similarly, on the Canadian side, there are operators who are planning to offer Yukon-only land tours,” he wrote.
