The body of one of two men who went missing last Thursday night after their gold dredge boat capsized at Cape Nome has been found.
According to an item on the Alaska State Trooper website, Pavel Denisenko, 51, Alexie Klutchnikov, 52, and Sergei Denisenko, 56, were traveling back to Nome when their 32-foot boat was hit by a wave. All three men went into the water, and Pavel Denisenko was able to make it to shore in a life raft.
The boat was found offshore several hours later but there was no sign of the missing men. The U.S. Coast Guard searched throughout the night and did not find them.
Nome Search and Rescue located the remains of Sergei Denisenko at 12:42 p.m. Sunday on a beach seven miles east of Nome. His body has been sent to the state medical examiner’s office in Anchorage and next of kin were notified.
Klutchnikov is still missing, according to troopers.
