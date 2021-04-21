The body of Ernest Burggraf — a Fairbanks man missing since March 19 — was discovered Tuesday.
A road construction crew working near the University Avenue bridge discovered his body in the snow off the road near the Chena River. The body was identified to be that of Burggraf. There were no signs of foul play, according to Alaska State Troopers, and the remains will be sent to the state medical examiner.
“We were very glad to find his body,” Burggraf’s father, Roger Burggraf, said. “It helped to bring closure to us,” he added, acknowledging that closure is something many families never get. Burggraf said he is also thankful that the discovery of the body means that they may be able to determine a cause of death, and he is hopeful that more information surrounding his son’s disappearance will emerge.
Still, Burggraf said, “It is difficult to accept his passing. It’s hard when children pass before you do.”
He added that, “It’s just something you need to learn to accept.”
Ernest Burggraf, 60, was last seen in the parking lot of his employer, the Fairbanks Resource Agency, around 12:30 a.m. March 19.
“They saw him get into his car and turn on the lights and then they left; that’s the last anyone saw him,” Roger Burggraf said.
Ernest Burggraf’s car remained unlocked in the FRA parking lot at 805 Airport Way, so the likely theory was that he walked home, possibly due to car troubles, Roger said.
Based on the location where the body was discovered, it appears that Burggraf was on his way home near Wilcox Avenue and Geist Road. But, Burggraf said, this was something his son had done before, so they are unsure what could have happened.
“It’s strange ... we didn’t expect to find his body where we did,” he said. Both volunteer groups and the Alaska State Troopers had searched the route between FRA and his home, but there was no sign of Burggraf until Tuesday.
