The body of a man who drowned last week at Chignik Lake has been recovered, Alaska State Troopers reported Thursday.
Nicholas Garner, 39, of Chignik Lake was last seen in the freezing water of the lake clutching onto the side of an overturned skiff while it drifted away from the shore. Overcome by hypothermia, Garner lost his grip and slipped off the side of the boat and under the surface of the water. Chignik Lake is on the Alaska Peninsula, about 700 miles southwest of Fairbanks.
On Wednesday, after a series of storms cleared the Chignik area, troopers flew in a four-person dive team to the lake. They found Garner's body, still underwater, at roughly 6 p.m.
On the afternoon of Dec. 26, Garner was part of a seven-person group of people, all from the Chignik area, who were snowmachining at the lake. Garner got into a skiff with two others to transport a snowmachine to the north shore of the lake. The boat hit a massive wave in the rough water and capsized, throwing the three friends into the frigid waters of the lake, according to troopers.
The overturned skiff floated for about half an hour, and one of the three, Taylor Lind, 24, was able to get onto solid lake ice. Fred Shangin, 42, who was also on the skiff, was unable to get onto the ice with Lind and died of exposure as the boat drifted off across the water. By 6:30 p.m. the Coast Guard arrived at the scene. A Coast Guard helicopter was able to rescue the stranded group, transport them to Chignik Bay and recover Shangin’s body.
Garner, however, remained missing until Wednesday.
