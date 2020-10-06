Options for how to reopen high schools, eligibility requirements for high school athletes, a report from the school district medical adviser, a resolution supporting after-school programs and more are before the Fairbanks school board at its regular meeting today at 6 p.m.
The meeting will be streamed online and broadcast on Zoom.
The school year began on Aug. 20, but the majority of the 12,000 or so students enrolled in the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District are doing school from home due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Fairbanks education leaders last week decided to continue with online learning for elementary students, who were scheduled to tentatively return to schools this week, while the daily flow of new coronavirus cases in the borough has only gotten stronger.
Monday marked a new high in the borough’s 14-day average of new COVID-19 cases — 25.4, which is up from 16 the Monday prior.
Under the school district’s COVID-19 risk assessment matrix, the 14-day case average would need to dip below 10 to open schools to in-person classes.
Superintendent Karen Gaborik, in an interview Friday, talked about the decision to keep academics online for most of the school district’s students.
“I feel this huge responsibility as one of the largest employers,” she said. “I don’t want to be the reason that transmission in this community gets out of control.”
Students with high needs are being invited into schools for assistance with online learning in what the district has described as a phase-in.
One school, Ladd Elementary School, was closed Monday for two weeks due to the rising number of COVID-19 positive cases connected to the school, according to a school district announcement.
High school sports teams are allowed to hold practices, games and events. At least a handful of teams have had to quarantine.
Dr. Mishelle Nace is the school district’s medical adviser. The physician has become a regular at school board meetings answering questions about the coronavirus outbreak in the borough.
The Board of Education will hear from Nace again before discussing three options for how to reopen high schools, tentatively as soon as Oct. 19, provided that coronavirus case rates decrease.
Under option one, students would attend school two days per week and would learn from home the other three days.
Under option two, high school students would attend school one day per week.
Under option three, they would continue with online learning, even if the younger students return to schools, except for high-needs students and “some elective courses, as determined by each school principal,” according to Luke Meinert, assistant superintendent over secondary education.
Previously, administrators had suggested a model returning high school students to school two days per week and alternate Fridays, which is the model that is planned for middle schools.
Meinert wrote in a memorandum to Gaborik that “due to the complexities of scheduling and cohorting at the high school level, option three is recommended for board approval.”
He said “it provides the strongest instructional model for our students and staff as it ensures consistency regardless of risk level or COVID outbreaks, and provides students the greatest ability to interact with their teacher and classmates.”
In a separate memo, Meinert is recommending that the school district waive the 2.0 or C grade point average requirement for high school athletes.
“The Alaska Schools Activities Association has provided a blanket waiver for all Alaska school districts specifically for grade point average eligibility requirements, recognizing the unprecedented and challenging times students are facing during the COVID-19 global pandemic,” Meinert wrote.
In other matters, the school board will vote on four resolutions marking or honoring Alaska Native and American Indian Heritage Month, Veterans Day, American Education Week and after-school programs.
