The Alaska Board of Game will hold a special meeting via teleconference at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday to discuss the possibility of transferring bear hunt drawing permits to a future year. The issue has been raised by various hunters after the Alaska Department of Fish and Game opted to cancel all spring bear hunts for non-residents due to concerns over the coronavirus outbreak. Bear hunts for many residents have also been disrupted due to the state’s ban on inter-community travel.
The board will also discuss the possible opening of a spring 2021 resident and nonresident brown bear hunting season in Game Management Unit 9.
Action by a majority of the board members at the Tuesday meeting is required to develop and schedule the proposals for a future special meeting. Alaska statutes require 30 days of notice for public comment prior to board action on any regulatory proposals.
The public is invited to submit written comments for the Tuesday meeting. Comments are due no later than noon today. Written comments can be emailed to dfg.bog.comments@alaska.gov or faxed to 907-465-6094. The board will not be taking public testimony during the teleconference.
A live audio stream of the meeting will be publicly available online at bit.ly/3a3pqET.
The meeting agenda, notice, and other meeting materials are available online here: bit.ly/3cc3CIF.
