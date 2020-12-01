The school board is voting today on new plans aimed at bringing more students into schools after winter break even as the coronavirus continues to spread in Alaska.
If approved, all students in the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District would have a new school schedule, direct instruction would be reduced to four days a week for K-8 and computers would remain the primary platform for learning.
Elementary and middle school teachers would see their planning time increased dramatically — up to triple the amount of time that is outlined in the school district’s contract with the Fairbanks Education Association. To implement the plans, some teachers would need to give up their work-from-home agreements.
Proposals being presented to the school board take into account the school district’s status as operationally high risk for virus transmission. But some plans don’t fully comply with state and federal guidelines for virus mitigation at schools.
Students would be required to wear face coverings and they would be grouped in fewer numbers of up to eight for elementary school cohorts, 19 for middle school groups and 30 for high school pods with another 20 student contacts during lunch time at high schools.
Most students enrolled in Fairbanks area public schools haven’t set foot in a classroom since schools closed to in-person academics in March as COVID-19 began spreading around the globe.
Interior Alaska has a lower average daily rate of new COVID-19 cases than most other Alaska regions, and hospital capacity in the Interior is holding steady with 10 suspected or confirmed virus patients as of Monday, according to an online data hub maintained by the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services. Hospitals in Anchorage and elsewhere in Alaska are strained, according to multiple media reports. Alaska has the third-lowest virus fatality rate among the states behind Hawaii and Maine, according to the website www.statista.com.
The Board of Education will review multiple options for both primary and secondary education.
Elementary plans
Kate LaPlaunt, assistant superintendent for elementary schools, submitted two plans.
The preferred plan involves inviting up to eight students per classroom to work on their online instruction at school, which would end after lunch. Teachers would have a half an hour of preparatory time in the morning and two hours after lunch plus all day on Fridays.
A second option, characterized by LaPlaunt as less desirable, involves dividing all elementary students into two groups and bringing each group to school two days a week for classroom instruction.
They would work independently during the other school days.
“It significantly decreases the overall instruction time for each student. Students go from interacting with their teacher 4 or 5 days a week, to just two days a week,” LaPlaunt wrote. “The days they are not at school, there would be no remote instruction provided. This model seems more appropriate for older students who are more prepared to work independently.”
The plans were devised by the district’s elementary school leadership team with input from the unions representing teachers, education support staff and principals.
They considered guidelines by the state of Alaska and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to a memorandum to the school board from LaPlaunt.
The plan reducing elementary classes by half fails to meet guidelines, LaPlaunt said.
Under the district’s preferred model with cohorts of up to eight students, they would be selected based on “student internet connectivity, their ability to join synchronous lessons, evidence or lack of evidence of student learning progress, and other social, emotional and safety factors,” LaPlaunt told the school board.
Principals would have the final say on who gets to learn at school. Staff children would receive priority, according to the memo.
“If staff require in-person options for their child in order for the parent to come to work in person, then that need will be met,” LaPlaunt wrote.
Homeless students would have the option to attend school on Fridays and five days of education services would also be available for students who are 100% in special education, according to the memo.
“Schools will take into consideration the comfort level or desire of parents or guardians to have their child attend school. No child will be required to attend in person if their parent is not comfortable with that during the red zone,” LaPlaunt wrote.
“If a teacher has to quarantine or isolate, a substitute or alternate staff would proctor the students distance learning,” according to the memo. “If no substitute or staff can be found then the students would have to shift back home for the duration of their teacher’s absence.”
A sample schedule shows that direct instruction would be for about three hours a day. There would be no recess.
According to the memo, teachers need Fridays for additional preparation “for creating the content and instructional materials necessary for successful remote teaching” and “to maintain quality instruction.”
Under Alaska Statute 14.03.040, a school day “shall be at least four hours long, exclusive of intermissions, for the first, second, and third grades and five hours, exclusive of intermissions, for all other grades.” The school day includes study periods outside of online instruction. The commissioner of the Alaska Department of Education and Early Development may approve a shorter day.
Middle school and high school plans
Middle and high school students would attend school in-person one day a week with remote learning three days a week under a plan outlined in a memorandum by Luke Meinert, assistant superintendent for secondary schools.
Wednesdays would be an independent work day at home for middle school students. High school students would have Wednesdays for meeting with teachers individually and in small groups online.
“The time students spend in building (1x/week) is for the purpose of developing applied learning through action- based interactive lessons, simulations, debates, science labs, cooking labs, constructing models and using the content specific tools and materials required to engage with the content,” Meinet wrote. “In addition, students requiring tutoring, specialized instruction, and support will have more access to these services due to their proximity in the building.”
High school teacher preparatory time is proposed to be one hour in the morning and a half an hour in the afternoon. School would go from 9:15 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.
The middle school schedule proposed by Meinert did not detail school hours or teacher planning time.
Meinert outlined a few scenarios for what class would be like under the one-day-a-week plan.
“Teachers will have options of how this might look in their class,” he wrote. “These may include: a) Teacher conducts a remote lesson via Zoom using their projector in the room so that in-person students get the same instruction at the same time; b) In-person students work independently while teacher does remote lesson via Zoom; c) Teacher records themselves doing in-person lesson and remote students watch the recording.”
Meinert wrote that schools would have “full school mixing time” during passing periods, lunch and when students enter the building.
The preferred option is to keep most secondary students in remote learning status because state guidelines for coronavirus mitigation cannot be fully met under the plan, according to Meinert.
