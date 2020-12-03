The outgoing Trump administration announced Thursday that it plans to hold an oil lease sale in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge's coastal plain in early January, just two weeks before President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in.
Biden has said he opposes oil development in the 1.5 million-acre coastal plain.
The Bureau of Land Management said official notice would be published Monday, almost 60 years to the day that President Dwight Eisenhower designated the area for federal protection. President Jimmy Carter, near the end of his term in December 1980, signed into law the Alaska National Interest Lands Conservation Act, which included a provision designating the refuge's coastal plain as an area for oil and gas exploration but requiring a subsequent vote of Congress to actually authorize the lease sales.
The leases were authorized by the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, which called for at least two lease sales of not less than 400,000 acres each, according to a BLM news release Thursday.
The lease sale is for Jan. 6 and has asked the oil industry to nominate areas for lease by Dec. 17.
“Congress directed us to hold lease sales in the ANWR coastal plain, and we have taken a significant step in announcing the first sale in advance of the December 2021 deadline set by law,” stated BLM Alaska State Director Chad Padgett. “Oil and gas from the coastal plain is an important resource for meeting our nation’s long-term energy demands and will help create jobs and economic opportunities. The law makes oil and gas development one of the purposes of the refuge, clearly directing the secretary, acting through the Bureau of Land Management, to carry out a competitive leasing program for the potentially energy rich coastal plain.”
The opening and reading of the bids will be available via video livestreaming at www.blm.gov/live.
Thursday's announcement comes after several other decisions in October by the Trump administration that affect Alaska resources. One was to allow seismic surveys to hunt for oil and gas deposits in ANWR, and ConocoPhillips received approval for its Willow project in the northeast corner of the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska. In addition, logging protections were lifted for most of the 17-million-acre Tongass National Forest.
Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy tweeted, "This announcement by @BLMNational brings us one step closer to opening #ANWR for safe & responsible resource development. The potential job creation, new revenue & economic opportunity could be huge for #Alaska."
Opening ANWR to oil leasing has been a divisive topic for decades. Alaska's congressional delegation hailed the move, saying it would bring jobs to the state and that the coastal plain, which is home to caribou, polar bears and migrating waterfowl, could be managed responsibly.
However, many of the world's largest banks have gone on record to say they would not fund drilling in ANWR.
Environmental groups on Thursday decried the lease sale announcement, and some threatened legal action against oil companies who bid on the leases.
“Today we put the oil industry on notice. Any oil companies that bid on lease sales for the coastal plain of Arctic National Wildlife Refuge should brace themselves for an uphill legal battle fraught with high costs and reputational risks," said Jamie Rappaport Clark, president and CEO of Defenders of Wildlife. "Defenders will not stand by as the government despoils lands sacred to Indigenous people, wipes out one of the most imperiled polar bear populations in the U.S. and industrializes the crown jewel of the national wildlife refuge system.”
Erik Grafe, an Anchorage-based Earthjustice attorney, said, "“The Trump administration is doubling down on its rush to despoil the Arctic Refuge before the curtain drops. Its overlapping, shortened administrative processes exposes the lease sale effort for the sham it is. Arctic oil should be a thing of the past. We will continue to work to protect the refuge, and all of America’s Arctic, from destructive oil exploitation that takes us away from the clean energy future we need urgently to embrace.”
Kristen Monsell, senior attorney at the Center for Biological Diversity, said, “Trump isn’t even pretending to care what the public thinks about giving the Arctic Refuge to Big Oil. Rushing through these leases is incredibly reckless and violates federal law. We’re counting on the Biden administration and the courts to protect polar bears and our climate where Trump wouldn’t."
