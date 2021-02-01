After a January that brought warmer-than-normal temperatures to most of Alaska, February is serving up some serious winter weather.
Temperatures in the Interior are expected to drop to minus 40 overnight tonight, with northeast winds of 35 mph that could drop the wind chill to minus 72 degrees in the Delta Junction area, according to the National Weather Service. Wind chills of minus 60 could occur on summits around the Fairbanks area.
A Wind Chill Warning is in effect from this afternoon through early Wednesday. According to the National Weather Service, "winds gusting to 35 mph will lead to dangerously cold wind chills that will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin."
Travelers can also expect blowing snow in exposed areas.
A Wind Chill Warning is issued when a combination of very cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more. Frostbite can occur quickly "and even hypothermia or death if precautions aren't taken."
Frigid temperatures are expected to persist until Friday, when temperatures are forecast to rise above zero.
Not only was January 6 to 12 degrees warmer than normal in the Interior, it brought a record low snowfall to the Fairbanks area. Only 0.5 inches of snow was recorded for the entire month, counting the 0.4 inches of snow that fell on Saturday and Sunday. The record for snow futility beat the previous low of 0.7 inches, set in 1966. In 2016, only 0.8 inches of snow fell. The normal snowfall is 10.3 inches.
The last time an inch of snow was recorded in one day in Fairbanks was Nov. 15. So far, 37.2 inches of snow have fallen this winter, according to the National Weather Service. That's about 10 inches below normal.
