To summarize the trends in Alaska resident births and deaths, as well as marriages and divorces, the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services released the 2019 Alaska Vital Statistics Annual Report Monday.
Births
In 2019, Alaska mothers gave birth to 9,830 babies, resulting in a slightly decreased fertility rate, 67.9 births per 1,000 women compared to 77.1 births in 2015. The largest number of births happened in July, mostly to families in their late 20s and early 30s. Southwest Alaska had the highest fertility rate, as well as the highest teen birth rate.
Deaths
In total, 4,621 Alaska residents died in 2019. The top leading causes that accounted for 72% of all deaths included cancer, heart disease, accidents, strokes, suicides, lung disease, diabetes, liver disease and homicide.
Looking at the five-year trends, the death rates for cancer have leveled off while the rates for heart diseases have decreased.
Deaths due to accidents have stayed relatively stable, with poisoning responsible for 149 deaths and motor vehicle accidents responsible for 93 deaths. These deaths were the leading cause for premature mortality, or the difference between an expected natural lifespan of 75 years and the actual age of death before that time.
Marriages and separations
The number of marriages and separations slightly decreased in the past five years, with 4,765 marriages and 2,665 separations in 2019. Most marriages in the past five years happened between partners before 25 years old.
June saw the largest number of marriages and May had the largest number of separations.
In 2019, approximately 72 marriages, or 1.5% of all marriages, were between same-sex couples, indirectly estimated through how the gendered terms such as groom, husband, bride and wife were registered. Alaska began registering same sex marriages in 2014.
