Fairbanks Memorial Hospital

When Mary Franzen went to the hospital Oct. 26 due to increasing pain in her pelvis, she expected to be diagnosed with a hernia or with appendicitis. Franzen, who suffers from polycystic ovary syndrome, had made peace with the low probability that she would get pregnant.

“We talked about maybe someday doing adoption if we could,” she said, motioning to her fiance, 28-year-old Gary Dixon.

Instead, the couple found out they were expecting a baby and what Franzen initially thought were side effects of polycystic ovary syndrome were actually the signs of being 32 weeks pregnant.

At 3:57 a.m. New Year’s Day, Cameron Joaquin Dixon was born. Baby Cameron came into the world after several hours of labor and an eventual cesarean section.

“We had to practically beg her to throw in the towel. She just kept pushing and pushing,” said Alice Dang, Dixon’s mother.