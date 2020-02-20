Alaska’s birthrate has decreased for the third year running.
2019 was the third year in a row to indicate population decline, according to research from the Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development published in the department’s Alaska Economic Trends Magazine.
Alaska’s population estimates are as of July 1 in a given year, with data coming from the 12 months prior. With 9,885 births between July 2018 and July 2019, it’s the first time the number of births has dropped below 10,000 since 2002.
David Howell, state demographer with the Department of Labor, said the decrease in births has been steady. The number grew a little bit after 2002, evening out in the 11,000 to 12,000 range, but in the past few years the state has had these declines in births by about 500 each year, starting in 2016.
Births are still high, according to Howell, more than double the number of deaths each year, but the natural increase, or number of births minus deaths, is slowing.
Notably, the natural increase used to offset the loss of movers to the state, which has been ongoing since 2013, but that changed in 2017.
“So, basically our net number of migrants went way, went very negative that year,” Howell said. “Between 2016 and 2017 we lost a little over 8,000 people to migration and our natural increase was only 6,300 that year, so just couldn’t quite make up the difference.”
The birth rate has been declining in Lower 48 for years, according to Howell, who noted that as the Lower 48 numbers declined and Alaska’s flattened out, but now it seems to be happening in state as well.
While Howell said it isn’t clear at this point on exactly what the decline can be attributed to, it is happening all around the state.
Birth rates are declining in urban and rural areas alike.
“Unfortunately we just can’t say for sure just why the births are declining,” Howell said. “It’s kind of reflective of a national trend that we’ve been seeing for some time and we’ve kind of wondered if it was going to happen in Alaska — and it seems to be declining.”
As births decline, the other half of the natural increase equation, the yearly death rate, is increasing.
“Deaths are increasing very slowly and it’s just totally expected,” Howell said. “Alaska has a very large baby boomer population and just as they continue to age into these higher mortality age groups, we’ll see these deaths continue to rise.”
Where that leaves the future population is yet to be seen. The Department of Labor is working on population projections now, which are anticipated to be available in spring.
