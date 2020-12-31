An illustration of Alaska Native civil rights activist Elizabeth Peratrovich was featured in Wednesday’s Google Doodle — an altered Google logo seen daily by more than three billion people.
Peratrovich, a Tlingit civil rights activist who helped pass the first anti-discrimination law in the United States, appeared on the illustration of Sitka-based artist Michaela Goade. The artist is also a member of the Central Council of Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska.
“To be able to portray this strong Tlingit woman — as a Tlingit artist myself — is a good feeling,” Goade said to Google. “It’s so wonderful to see the excitement around Elizabeth Peratrovich, her life and work, and know that so many people around the world are now learning about her,” she added in her Instagram post.
The activist Peratrovich lived in the time of segregation and was seeking to bring change. She worked with others to draft Alaska’s first anti-discrimination bill that failed to pass in 1941. Four years later, they presented the bill again, and Peratrovich made a speech to the Alaska Senate, calling for equal treatment for Indigenous people, according to the article in the Alaska Daily Empire published at that time. The bill passed, providing the rights for equal accommodations and privileges to all residents within Alaska and requiring penalties for violation of these rights.
On Wednesday, 80 years later, Google chose an illustration of Peratrovich as a Doodle — a picture that alters the Google logo to celebrate holidays, anniversaries, famous artists, pioneers and scientists.
The author of the illustration, Goade, wrote that it meant a lot for her to create a Doodle illustration of the activist. “To uplift and amplify Elizabeth Peratrovich’s life and work, especially on such a large platform, has been an amazing experience.”
Goade said she used traditional Formline elements in her illustration. “I am not a traditional Formline artist by any means, but I really wanted to do right by this piece,” she wrote.
Because Peratrovich — whose Tlingit name is Kaaxgal.aat — was a member of the Lukaax.adi clan of the Raven moiety, Goade included Raven moiety in the illustration “as he brings daylight to the world, a reference to a Tlingit creation story.”
“It seemed fitting, as Elizabeth helped bring light to so many as well,” Goade wrote. “And because we are People of the Tides here on Lingít Aaní, I included waves and forests in honor of the land.”
