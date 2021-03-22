Winter biking is a popular sport all over Alaska. Here in Fairbanks it is common to see fat bikes around town and on many trails for miles around our Interior community.
There is even a long distance winter bike race called the “Iditabike” which is part of the Iditasport race series that follows the Iditarod race trail. We like to think winter cycling is a new thing, but as these articles show the only thing new is upgrades in technology, and clothing:
Fairbanks Semi-Weekly News, February 18, 1905
TO VALDEZ ON BIKES
The first trip from Fairbanks to Valdez awheel is the feat C. B. Dumbolten, a well-known former Dawsonite, and J. H. Scott, the hardware drummer, will attempt in a few days. They have investigated conditions to be met in employing the speedy two wheeled vehicle for the journey and have come to the conclusion that the difficulties will be slight, and that hill-climbing and other obstacles will be fully recompensed by the speed possible on the great stretches of smooth levels.
The idea was originated by Mr. Dumbolten. He decided to make a business trip to Valdez and Seattle, and began looking out for a means of reaching Valdez. Last fall, in coming down the Yukon, he broke a bone and strained the ankle of one of his feet. The result is that the foot is still too weak for hard mushing. Being an ardent bicyclist, he thought of the possibilities of using a wheel on the trail.
Consultation with a number of travelers and carriers who had recently made the trip convinced him that the journey could be made as well, or possibly better, in this manner than by mushing a dog team or using a horse.
Mr. Scott, who, if for no other reason than his profession, is always willing to consider something novel, heard of Mr. Dumbolten’s intention and immediately began figuring on such a trip for himself, as he is planning to hurry back to the home office in San Francisco. As he had finished the trip by dog team but a few days previous and was well acquainted with all conditions, he knew what the proposition would be.
After brief consideration he decided to undertake the ride and purchased a wheel.
If the adventurous travelers get through successfully it will probably mean a big travel on wheels, as it is the speediest mode of travel available on the trail. The two men have not decided just when they will leave, but expect to get away in a few days.
The Alaska Prospector - March 16, 1905
J. H. Scott, a hardware drummer, who left Fairbanks on a bicycle Feb. 23, arrived in town last week. He did not use the wheel all the way.
There is no mention of Mr. Dumbolten, and the dates between the two articles calculate to about 15 to 20 days travel time.
The Alaska Prospector - March 29, 1906 (one year later)
L. A. Marsh, a hardware drummer, reached here last week from Fairbanks, making the trip in seven days and seven hours on a bicycle.
Note: This 1905 winter bike trip was done in March when the sun was back and hopefully with milder temperatures. Consider what it would be like to ride a single speed bicycle over an often windy and snow covered trail to Valdez.
There were no fat tires, spandex, pogies, energy bars, helmets or even gears in those days.
You can bet J. H. Scott and L. A. Marsh wore mostly wool, and probably wore mukluks or leather boots.
How do you think they would compare to our modern day Iditabikers? These early bikers did have one luxury we can’t have today. There were roadhouses every 10 to 20 miles along the entire route, allowing them a warm and dry place to rest along with a hot meal.
Today’s fat bikers have fewer shelter options and often have to camp out, necessitating the packing of a lot of extra gear.
This two-wheeled History Nugget has been proudly brought to you by Fairbanks Men’s Igloo No. 4 and Women’s Igloo No. 8 of the Pioneers of Alaska, who would like to remind you that new History Nuggets are posted every Monday to our website at pioneersofalaskafairbanks.org.