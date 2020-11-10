Thousands of absentee, early and questioned ballots from the state election will be counted in Fairbanks today, potentially settling a handful of Fairbanks area state House races.
State Division of Elections Spokeswoman Tiffany Montemayor said counting begins at 9 a.m. and could take more than one day.
Overseas ballots are still arriving — that deadline is Nov. 18 — and there could be thousands more pending ballots in the mail bound for Alaska, according to Montemayor. Some close races will be undecided for at least another week, she said.
Outstanding ballots cast in House Districts 1-6 are being counted at the state office building in Fairbanks. That includes absentee ballots received through Nov. 4, all questioned ballots and early votes cast on Oct. 30 or after, according to a news release from the Alaska Division of Elections.
At least three House Districts in the Fairbanks area appear to be in play.
Republican incumbent Rep. Bart LeBon is defending a challenge from Democratic opponent Christopher Quist, a former borough assemblyman. LeBon leads by 931 votes for House District 1 with more than 1,800 absentee ballots yet to be counted. The district covers downtown Fairbanks and areas of Fort Wainwright.
“Although the numbers are not in our favor, I think that it is important that we allow time for every vote to be counted,” Quist said in a text message. “I applaud my opponent’s wisdom and restraint in delaying his declaration of victory.”
In House District 4, Democratic incumbent Rep. Grier Hopkins trails Republican challenger Keith Kurber, a pastor and former member of the U.S. Special Forces, by 457 votes with more than 2,900 absentee ballots pending. District 4 includes Ester, Goldstream, areas of Fox and areas of Farmers Loop Road.
Democratic incumbent Rep. Adam Wool in nearby House District 5 is in similar circumstances. Wool trails Republican challenger Kevin McKinley, owner of Body Piercing Unlimited, by 471 votes with more than 2,200 absentee ballots from voters in this district that have been returned to the Division of Elections. District 5 encompasses the Chena Pump Road area and much of West Fairbanks.
Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 459-7545. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMborough.