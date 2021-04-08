A blast of Arctic air could bring record-low temperatures to Alaska on Friday. Some areas are already feeling the cold.
This morning, temperatures as low as minus 42 were reported northern Alaska, with wind chills of minus 74 in Howard Pass in the Brooks Range. The pass is noted for its frigid wind chills. Atigun Pass had sustained wind chills of minus 70.
That cold air will be felt in Fairbanks on Friday night with lows of minus 30 and wind chills down to minus 45. The record low is minus 32, according to the National Weather Service.
According to climatologist Rick Thoman, a century-old state cold record could be broken.
"The next three days will bring historic-level cold for this time of year to parts of mainland Alaska. The state record low for April of -50F (-45.6C) might be broken," Thoman (#AlaskaWx) tweeted.
The normal high in Fairbanks for this time of year is about 40 above zero, but the high Friday may only reach 7 above, 33 degrees below normal. The forecast low "would be 47°F below normal, the largest negative anomaly (any time of year) since 1969," according to the World Climate Service Twitter account.
The good news is that the cold is not expected to linger. Temperatures are expected to reach 40 above on Tuesday -- which would be the first time it's gotten that warm since Oct. 11, 2020.
