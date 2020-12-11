A new budget plan by Gov. Mike Dunleavy involves $4,958 worth of payouts to Alaskans in 2021 from the Alaska Permanent Fund, no change to the K-12 education funding formula, a $13.5 million increase to public safety and the first statewide bond proposal in almost 10 years.
Dunleavy rolled out his spending plan for the state of Alaska on Friday for the fiscal year that begins July 1, 2021.
“This package, I believe, puts people to work; helps individual Alaskans take care of some issues,” the governor said during a news conference streamed live on the internet.
The FY22 operating, mental health and capital budget totals $4.3 billion in unrestricted general funds, $950 million in designated general funds, $948 million in other state funds and $4.1 billion in federal funding, according to a summary from a news release. State agencies are reducing spending by $294.6 million through “efficiencies, modernizations, and better delivery of government services,” the release stated.
“We keep putting downward pressure on the budget,” Dunleavy said. “(But) we want to make sure that we are not going to add to the unemployment rolls.”
The state economy is in trouble after unemployment exploded, hitting a record 90,000 jobless claims in the wake of a drop in oil prices and the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Businesses are desperate,” Dunleavy said. “Individual Alaskans are suffering.”
“We are fortunate,” he added. “Unlike any other state, we have the Permanent Fund.”
The governor said the fund has grown in the last nine months from $60 billion to $72 billion.
“That growth is going to be incredibly helpful to get us through the next several months,” Dunleavy said.
He is proposing a $1,900 “economic recovery payment” plus a $3,058 dividend, which is a full statutory dividend for 2021.
“We need to get our economy back off its knees and on its feet,” the governor said.
He is calling for an advisory vote that would require half of any money spent from the Permanent Fund to be paid to Alaskans in dividends, according to the news release. Dunleavy also wants Alaska to enact a government spending cap and to require a vote of the people to pass new taxes.
The budget proposal reflects a $20 million cut to the University of Alaska system as per a 2019 compact agreement between Dunleavy and the Board of Regents. The governor is proposing no additional cuts, he said.
A proposed $300-$350 million bond, if approved by the voters, would pay for building bridges, harbors, runways, renewable energy projects and roads across the state.
Legislators are combing over the spending plan to suss out the details, particularly where cuts are being made.
Sen. Click Bishop, R-Fairbanks, supports the bond package and keeping the compact agreement with the University of Alaska, according to a statement forwarded to the News-Miner by an aide. Bishop would like to see the university system get more funding for building maintenance, however.
“Alaskans need as much help as possible,” Bishop said in a prepared statement. “We need to weigh the governor’s proposals in that light.”
Rep. Grier Hopkins, D-Fairbanks, said he too likes the bond proposal but the funding for schools equates to a cut because the numbers are based on this year’s enrollment, which is down.
“Students will be returning in droves next year,” Hopkins said in a text message, “and this funding cut will not mirror reality for most school districts across the state. We can’t expect our students to achieve more with fewer opportunities.”
Rep. Adam Wool, D-Fairbanks, questioned the large dividend payments proposed by the governor, saying it would eat away at the state’s No. 1 revenue source.
