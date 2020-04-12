Former Vice President Joe Biden handily defeated Sen. Bernie Sanders in the Alaska Democratic Party's presidential primary Saturday, the first primary following Sanders' decision to suspend his campaign.
Biden received 55.3% of the vote to Sanders' 44.7%. Biden picked up nine delegates, Sanders received eight.
Participation was far higher than in 2016, when the party used a caucus system. That year, 10,610 people participated in the caucus, with Sanders easily defeating former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton; this year, with the party switching to a primary system, 19,759 people voted.
The primary, which also used a ranked-choice system, was open only to registered Democrats.
The party had initially planned on a combination of by-mail voting and April 4 in-person voting but canceled the in-person voting due to concerns about exposing people to the coronavirus.
"Our goal in converting our system from the caucuses of past presidential elections to a party-run primary was to enfranchise as many Alaska Democrats as possible, particularly in rural communities with limited or no access to caucus locations," said Casey Steinau, chair of the Alaska Democratic Party. "Our voter turnout by mail is just about twice what our caucus turnout was in 2016, which shows that vote by mail works.
"We are very pleased with the implementation and success of the process and hope we can serve as an example of how this can be done right and done across the nation," she said.
Luke Hopkins, the former Fairbanks North Star Borough mayor who is a member of the state Democratic Party's executive committee, said the caucus system required people to commit several hours from their day.
"I know the important piece is that so many more people could participate and not have the process of five hours waiting in line and spending Saturday when some people have to work," he said.
Will the party stick with the primary for the 2024 presidential election, continuing with the trend across the nation of states dropping the caucus system?
"I think most of us like the process this year where it was a mixed program (of by-mail and and one in-person date), but because of COVID-19 we had to get rid of the one-day voting," Hopkins said. "I think we heard many people would like that the in-person voting."
Details about how specific areas of the state voted in the primary weren't available Sunday but could be presented at a Monday meeting of the executive committee, Hopkins said.
Up next for the party are the 40 state House district caucuses on Saturday at which delegates to the party's state convention will be selected. The state convention had been set for Fairbanks in May but will now, because of the virus outbreak, be conducted online on May 16.
