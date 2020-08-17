A few low-lying areas around Interior Alaska saw temperatures drop down to freezing or below early Monday, according to the National Weather Service.
Those areas include the Goldstream Valley near Goldstream Creek and areas of the Salcha River about 100 miles east of Fairbanks.
“For them, it’s not that unusual,” forecaster Jim Brader said. “They hit freezing every month of the year pretty much.”
The weather was cold Monday morning in the mountains south of Fairbanks as well. The automated weather station at the Denali National Park airstrip recorded its first subfreezing temperature of the season at 6:56 a.m. Monday at 31 degrees.
There were reports of similar temperatures throughout the Denali Borough: 31 degrees at June Creek on Monday morning and 29 degrees at Rock Creek on Sunday. Both of those spots are north of Healy.
A couple of Cantwell residents reported temperatures of 28 and 29. A chilly 30 degrees overnight frost-nipped one resident’s potato crop, even though she covered them for the night.
Low-lying areas in the McKinley Village area recorded between 29 and 31 degrees.
The temperature at the Savage River check station in Denali National Park and Preserve early Monday was 27 degrees.
Fairbanks is expected to maintain much warmer temperatures over the next week. Brader said low temperatures at the Fairbanks international Airport are forecast to be in the 40s.
“Gardens aren’t going to freeze here for awhile,” he said. “We’re forecasting low temperatures in the middle to upper 40s for the next week. It should be pretty nice.”
Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 459-7545. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMborough.