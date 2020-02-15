Hawkeye, the North Pole Branch Library’s one-eyed pet turtle since 2001, died of old age this week. The library hosted a celebration of life on Friday, which would have been the day of Hawkeye’s annual birthday party.
The western box turtle’s age was estimated to be somewhere between 30-38, maybe more, according to Pat Thurman, who worked at the old branch library location when Hawkeye became a library turtle.
Fairbanks North Star Borough Mayor Bryce Ward announced Hawkeye’s passing, calling him a long-standing North Pole citizen and his death sad news, at a regular meeting of the Borough Assembly on Thursday. Ward is a former North Pole mayor.
The library adopted Hawkeye from Francie and Willie Cork, who now reside in Arizona. Thurman said the couple kept two turtles, procured from a pet shop, as pets but one of them escaped.
The Corks suspected that Hawkeye lost his eye in a fight, according to Thurman, but she added that some of his backstory has been mythologized.
The library provided a one-page summary of Hawkeye’s life, which states that the Corks adopted the turtle after a pet shop was unable to sell him because he had only one eye. The story states that the family donated him to the library after noticing he looked lonely.
The Corks needed a caretaker for the turtle so they could travel, according to Thurman, and the library was happy to help. Hawkeye went to live in the children’s room.
“We liked Hawkeye a lot,” Thurman said. “Over the years, his aquarium became like a palace.”
Hawkeye would sometimes be set loose in the library restroom and a sign was posted on the door: “Turtle walking,” Thurman said.
One boring February, Thurman decided that the turtle should have a birthday party. She gave him the age of 21 “so he could go to the bar.”
Hawkeye enjoyed spending time outdoors, taking morning walks and bathing next to a window with the sun shining on him, according to multiple caretakers.
A few times, during his routine walk around the library lobby, staff lost track of the turtle, and Hawkeye managed to find a hiding place. One time, he was found nestled in a pile of computer cords. Sometimes, library staff would enlist patrons to help find him.
Thurman said Hawkeye was shy at first but she felt that her voice became familiar to him.
“I would just ask him how he was and if he had a good day,” Thurman said.
Over the years, young children would visit Hawkeye and his fan base grew. Sue Finsrud and Lynn Malone made him a quilt that was hung on the wall next to his habitat.
“We always looked forward to coming to visit him. He was our first stop at the library,” said Drita Pederson, who has been visiting Hawkeye with her children for the last six years.
“He was definitely a staple,” said Genna Sparks-Moulton, who visits the library with her 3-year-old son, Patrick. “He was definitely something we looked forward to saying hi to and just checking in on.”
Christine Osciak, a former librarian at the branch, stopped in to the celebration of life. Cake was served and children and parents sat making turtle crafts. Osciak teared up when she learned of Hawkeye’s passing on Tuesday, she said.
When the turtle’s death was announced at preschool storytime on Wednesday, library staff said there were tears.
Rebekah Howard, a page, is the library employee who found Hawkeye. He is believed to have died sometime after the library closed on Saturday and when it opened Tuesday morning. Howard was preparing to bring Hawkeye to have a bath when she noticed he was gone.
Taking care of the one-eyed turtle brightened Howard’s mornings, she said. In the summer, she would take him to have his morning walk outside.
“If you put him on the ground outside, he would start moving around and just get going in the grass,” she said.
Howard noticed that Hawkeye wasn’t himself in recent months. He was less active. A veterinarian visited the library and examined him. She said it was probably old age, according to Howard.
The library page said that she keeps forgetting that Hawkeye is gone and passes his aquarium to check on him while putting away books.
“I miss him but he was really old and he had a good life,” Howard said.
The turtle is planned to be buried on library property with a marker this summer. The library has no concrete plans on a replacement turtle.
