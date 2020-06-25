A battle between man and beaver is raging in the Interior city of Anderson.
Three dens of beavers are doing what beavers do — chomping down trees and building dams. In the process, they are flooding city streets and basements. It’s like something out of a science fiction movie.
“My guess is with the work they’ve done down there last year and this spring, if we did absolutely nothing, the north half of Anderson would be gone by the end of next year,” said Scott Thompson, Anderson’s fire chief. “It would be a lake.”
Anderson is a small city of nearly 300 people, 76 miles south of Fairbanks, a few miles off the Parks Highway at Mile 283.
The soggy dilemma all started a few years ago when a couple of beavers moved into a freshwater spring-fed pond after the excavation of a sewage pond. Locals were happy to see the wildlife near town. If they had only known what lay in store.
“Obviously, beavers reproduce,” Thompson said. “They moved across the way, about 500 feet or so and got into Featherstone Creek. They took Featherstone Creek, which was barely enough water to call it a creek and it’s now 20 feet deep and 100 feet wide in places.”
Just north of Anderson, the beavers constructed two extremely large dams, just 1,000 feet from the road. One is about 15 feet tall and another is about 12 feet tall.
Emboldened and doing what beavers do, the beavers are now building a dam right in town itself. And the water just keeps getting deeper.
“The first dam raises the water three or four feet,” he said. “The next dam is three or four feet above that, and the third dam is three or feet above that water level.”
“I couldn’t dream up my life this summer,” Thompson said.
All that backed up water is finding its way into Anderson. Yards and basements are flooding. Thompson said he has two pumps operating 24 hours per day in his own cellar. Eight other homes are dealing with the same issue, he said. Ditches along Second Street are full and not draining because the water has no where to go.
The beavers work fast and they are crafty, he said, adding, “They blocked off a 24-inch culvert overnight.”
He estimates he is up against 21 beavers in three dens.
The city started confronting the beavers two years ago when city workers noticed the dam construction, and they were able to destroy the dams before they got too big.
“Last year, we got in there early, but they started building on the far side and our equipment was not able to get to it,” he said. “I don’t know if they (the beavers) called for reinforcements, but currently there’s a 10- to 15-foot dam on one and and an 8- to 12-foot dam on the other. They not only repaired them, they made them taller.”
The beaver are considered rodents, and Thompson has permits now to dispose of them.
“I can trap or shoot them,” he said.
This season, he has trapped four beaver.
“The fur is worthless,” he said. “There’s no way you’re going to make anything out of them. The hair is falling out. They’re going from their winter to spring coats.”
The city is encouraging people to stay away from the area so no one stumbles onto traps intended for the rodents.
“We’re looking for tracks in the woods where the beavers are going,” he said.
He doesn’t want any pet dogs wandering into traps either, so the city has posted that the entire area off limits to pedestrians and dog-walkers. He considered shooting the beaver, but the mosquitoes are so bad, the idea of sitting in one place is not appealing at all.
“This is the first year since 2003 that I wore one of those face nets,” he said.
There is some urgency to the battle.
“If they moved into the sewage lagoon pond, if they poke a hole in the liner, then we’re going to lose sewage, then we’re going to have problems,” he said.
“It’s a nightmare,” he said. “We’re being overthrown by the beavers.”
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her on Twitter @FDNMKris.