Mushers pose for a photo following Thursday's Start and Draw Banquet at the Westmark Hotel in downtown Fairbanks. Top row, left to right: Jason Campeau, Pat Noddin, Dave Dalton, Cody Strathe, Allen Moore Bottom row, left to right: Michelle Phillips, Brent Sass, Torsten Kohnert, Nora Sjalin, Rob Cooke, Chase Tingle, Ryne Olson, Denis Tremblay Not Pictured: Richie Beattie and Olivia Shank-Neff Laura Stickells/News-Miner